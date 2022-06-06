Skip to content
Nextjs - How to Display Objects With Nextjs

Last updated: Jun 6, 2022

Hi all, follow-up question to the one I asked earlier; I'm wondering what the best way to go about displaying my images with Nextjs is.
In my case, I'm rendering an object array with a name and an image, but I'm struggling to display the image properly (next Image fails to parse the src):


{logos[0].Partenaires.map((partner, i) =&gt; (
            &lt;Image
              src={partner.partnerLogo.asset._ref}
              alt={partner.partnershipName}
              key={i}
              height={40}
              quality={100}
              layout="fill"
            /&gt;
          ))}

Jun 6, 2022, 8:27 PM

Is 

@sanity/image-url
the only way to get a url from these images?

Jun 6, 2022, 8:34 PM

You can also get the url by expanding the asset reference in your query using 

-&gt;
.

Jun 6, 2022, 8:37 PM

so something like this? whereby 

Parternaires
is my object array

*[_type=="informationsGenerales"]{
    Partenaires[] {
      ...,
      _type == "image =&gt; {
        "image": asset-&gt;url
      }
    },
    "image": image.asset-&gt;url
  }

Jun 6, 2022, 8:40 PM

What does your schema look like? If the object in the array is always going to have an image you may be able to skip the conditional!

Jun 6, 2022, 8:43 PM

this is the schema 🙂

Jun 6, 2022, 8:44 PM

I'm ok to skip the string field on line 22 if there's a way to attach an alt to the image coming out of Sanity

Jun 6, 2022, 8:45 PM

You can't attach an alt or anything like that in an out of the box image, but I think you can with the Media Plugin . It looks like we can drop that conditional and go with a named field. The following should get you the url:

*[_type=="informationsGenerales"]{
    Partenaires[] {
      ...,
      "imageUrl":image.asset-&gt;url
    },
  }

Jun 6, 2022, 8:48 PM

This is my output with that config:

Jun 6, 2022, 8:50 PM

this is when i log the output of 

Partneraires

Jun 6, 2022, 8:50 PM

Oh I got it! I had to change 

image
in the query to 
partnerLogo
(what I named it in the schema).

Jun 6, 2022, 8:54 PM

AH, yeah, I was just looking at the top line of your schema and assumed that was the name. My own schema practices created selective blindness 🙂

Jun 6, 2022, 8:57 PM

no problem lol, i'm still new to writing these queries so I assumed image.asset was some sort of keyword 🤣

Jun 6, 2022, 8:59 PM

thanks for ur help!!

Jun 6, 2022, 8:59 PM

Glad we got it sorted out!

Jun 6, 2022, 9:01 PM

