I’m receiving this error message when trying to generate my Nuxt app – nothing has changed in this repo and no such problems are being experieced with Sanity projects on this account.





│ ✖ Nuxt Fatal Error │ ServerError: An invalid response was received from the upstream server

The culprit appears to be the Sanity Client but nothing has changed in this repo in 18 days and previously all deployments were working fine. Reinstalling node_modules hasn’t fixed the problem – and regardless it occurs both on Netlify and locally, despite no new changes to the repo and the last deployment triggered by Sanity Studio working perfectly.