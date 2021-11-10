Permissions issue with custom roles and uploading images in Sanity.io

"grants":{ "sanity.document.filter.mode":[ { "id":"...", "name":null, "title":"event documents", "description":"event documents", "isCustom":true, "config":{ "filter":"_type == \"event\"" }, "grants":[ { "name":"mode", "params":{ "mode":"create", "history":true } } ] } ] }

POST <https://xcsyo6gw.api.sanity.io/v1/assets/images/staging?tag=sanity.studio.asset.upload&filename=hamilton-animals-to-follow-on-instagram-1568303880.jpeg>

{ "error":{ "description":"the mutation(s) failed: Insufficient permissions; permission \"create\" required", "items":[ { "error":{ "description":"Insufficient permissions; permission \"create\" required", "permission":"create", "type":"insufficientPermissionsError" }, "index":0 } ], "type":"mutationError" } }

I created a custom role that has the following grant and gave myself this role and the Viewer role.This allowed me to view and create event documents. But I found that when trying to create an event document, I am unable to upload an image using the Sanity GUI through the image field.This is the POST request sanity GUI makes when I try to upload, and the error response that gets returned from the sanity api.(this fails with 403 forbidden)Can you tell me what permission I'm missing in my custom role, and what grant I can add to my custom role to allow me to upload images/attachments? Thank you!