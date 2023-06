Previewing the title in a string options list in Sanity and the front-end.

title

//studio/schemas/objects/projectMember.js export default { type: 'object', name: 'projectMember', title: 'Project Member', fields: [ { title: 'Person', name: 'person', type: 'reference', to: {type: 'person'} }, { title: 'Roles', name: 'roles', type: 'array', of: [{type: 'string'}], options: { layout: 'radio', list: [ {title: 'Content Designer', value: 'content'}, {title: 'Director', value: 'director'}, {title: 'Engineer', value: 'engineer'}, {title: 'Engineering Manager', value: 'engineeringManager'}, {title: 'Product Designer', value: 'designer'}, {title: 'Product Manager', value: 'manager'}, {title: 'Subject Matter Expert', value: 'sme'}, {title: 'Technical Writer', value: 'technicalWriter'}, {title: 'UX Researcher', value: 'researcher'} ] } } ], preview: { select: { personName: 'person.name', roles: 'roles', media: 'person.image' }, prepare (data) { return { ...data, title: data.personName, subtitle: data.roles && data.roles.join('/') } } } }

data.roles.title

roles.title

Hey guys, I'm wondering how do you preview thein a string options list in both sanity, and also in the front-end?This list example from the String Schema Type Docs shows how to preview the lowercase string value, but I'm wondering if there is a way to preview the title string instead, since the title string is more human-readable?In the sanity-gatsby-portfolio starter, the projectMember object has a list of roles that are selectable for each person that you add as a projectMember to a project. The preview property looks like this:I've triedand passinginto the select object but they both don't return anything. When I try and inspect the document, the value is only shown, and the title isn't available, which begs the question if the title field is even able to be passed into other previews or onto the front-end. If not, then should we maintain the value field as lowercase or can we use display formatting in those fields?