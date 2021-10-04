Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Previewing the title in a string options list in Sanity and the front-end.

1 replies
Last updated: Oct 4, 2021
Hey guys, I'm wondering how do you preview the 
title
in a string options list in both sanity, and also in the front-end?
This list example from the
String Schema Type Docs shows how to preview the lowercase string value, but I'm wondering if there is a way to preview the title string instead, since the title string is more human-readable?
In the sanity-gatsby-portfolio starter, the projectMember object has a list of roles that are selectable for each person that you add as a projectMember to a project. The preview property looks like this:

//studio/schemas/objects/projectMember.js

export default {
  type: 'object',
  name: 'projectMember',
  title: 'Project Member',
  fields: [
    {
      title: 'Person',
      name: 'person',
      type: 'reference',
      to: {type: 'person'}
    },
    {
      title: 'Roles',
      name: 'roles',
      type: 'array',
      of: [{type: 'string'}],
      options: {
        layout: 'radio',
        list: [
          {title: 'Content Designer', value: 'content'},
          {title: 'Director', value: 'director'},
          {title: 'Engineer', value: 'engineer'},
          {title: 'Engineering Manager', value: 'engineeringManager'},
          {title: 'Product Designer', value: 'designer'},
          {title: 'Product Manager', value: 'manager'},
          {title: 'Subject Matter Expert', value: 'sme'},
          {title: 'Technical Writer', value: 'technicalWriter'},
          {title: 'UX Researcher', value: 'researcher'}
        ]
      }
    }
  ],
  preview: {
    select: {
      personName: 'person.name',
      roles: 'roles',
      media: 'person.image'
    },
    prepare (data) {
      return {
        ...data,
        title: data.personName,
        subtitle: data.roles &amp;&amp; data.roles.join('/')
      }
    }
  }
}
I've tried 
data.roles.title
and passing 
roles.title
into the select object but they both don't return anything. When I try and inspect the document, the value is only shown, and the title isn't available, which begs the question if the title field is even able to be passed into other previews or onto the front-end. If not, then should we maintain the value field as lowercase or can we use display formatting in those fields?
Oct 2, 2021, 1:22 AM
Hi
user R
- unfortunately, you'll have to either duplicate these titles, or create a common enum that both the front-end and studio can use. The 
title
is only decorative and for studio use.
You
can write whatever value you want into the 
value
field, but "best practice" is to keep those values simple and translatable, by using enums.
Oct 4, 2021, 5:58 PM

