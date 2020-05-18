Skip to content
Get a peek at our latest innovations at Sanity Product Day on Dec 8th →
Get more help on our Slack

Migrating from Ghost: Problem Solving

32 replies
Last updated: May 18, 2020

yeah the markdown process is quite daunting. Working on that now myself. I’m considering generating html from the markdown, then to Sanity but not quite sure if that’s better or not than trying to convert markdown directly. This is getting me much of the way: https://www.sanity.io/guides/how-to-migrate-your-html-blog-content-from-ghost

May 14, 2020, 3:10 PM

Great blog post. I was looking at making a lot of very similar decisions, but they took it much further. I wouldn’t mind helping out if you are making your converter open source

May 14, 2020, 5:47 PM

I’d be happt to share once I get it working. Still trying to figure out how to run a node script with modules correctly 🤦

May 14, 2020, 5:53 PM

SyntaxError: Cannot use import statement outside a module
this sorta thing

May 14, 2020, 5:53 PM

ahh just use 

const myLib = require('my-package')

May 14, 2020, 5:54 PM

when I do that it eventually fails on importing things inside sanity libraries, etc

May 14, 2020, 6:00 PM

You could also trying running your script with 

sanity exec path/to/your-script.js

May 14, 2020, 6:04 PM

oh, interesting, I’ll give that a shot!

May 14, 2020, 6:05 PM

That could fix import errors since it lets you use the 

import lib from "package"
syntax

May 14, 2020, 6:07 PM

you’re a lifesaver, that did it

May 14, 2020, 6:08 PM

I mean I now have bugs to fix but it’s working

May 14, 2020, 6:08 PM

Haha glad I could help

May 14, 2020, 6:09 PM

In that guide, can you figure out what to do with 

ndjson
once you’ve populated 
ndSerialize
? I’m not understanding how I get that to a file from here

May 14, 2020, 6:54 PM

I just used 

sanity import myfile.ndjson my-dataset-name

May 14, 2020, 6:55 PM

I can’t figure out how to actually write out the ndjson from the processing script though, I’m sure something trivial is escaping me

May 14, 2020, 6:56 PM

I’m not sure where you’re getting 

ndSerialize
from. What I did was read the 
md
file with node, extract out the content, and write to a 
.ndjson
file. From there I used 
sanity import
to upload the 
.ndjson
file

May 14, 2020, 7:01 PM

oh sorry, in this guide they generate the ndjson file. I have a similar case where I have a handful of preprocessing I want to do so I have a nice clean ndjson at the end. That post leaves out what to do at the very end to get the file. I can ask in the group here if you aren’t sure, though

May 14, 2020, 7:03 PM

Oh from the article! Let me look again and see

May 14, 2020, 7:04 PM

What do you mean by “get the file”? they also used 

sanity dataset import
after generating the ndjson file

May 14, 2020, 7:07 PM

I was expecting the script to at the very end write to disk, somehow

May 14, 2020, 7:08 PM

it’s not clear it actually does that

May 14, 2020, 7:08 PM

I see. They don’t actually show any function calls, they just make the functions

May 14, 2020, 7:11 PM

const ndSerialize = ndjson.serialize();
let ndJsonLines = '';
ndSerialize.on('data', (line) =&gt; (ndJsonLines += `${line}`));
const writeJson = (obj) =&gt; ndSerialize.write(obj);
and you call 
writeJson
, I get that part, it seems like it’s loading 
ndSerialize
with each line, but it never seems like that’s closed out and written to disk

May 14, 2020, 7:12 PM

I see, you’re on the right track but your logic is off. They are using the 

processPost
function for every object in their ``mux-blog.ghost.json`` file

May 14, 2020, 7:14 PM

yep, I’m working on a json export I got from gatsby’s graphql so I don’t have to think too hard about the logic of finding all my posts and associated files

May 14, 2020, 7:15 PM

sure, but where does the ndjson end up? I basically am doing this script, but like is there a file that should be output or?

May 14, 2020, 7:18 PM

You have to decide the path and create the stream to write to a file

May 14, 2020, 7:33 PM

ahhhhhh ok. They write to 

ndJsonLines
🤦

May 14, 2020, 7:35 PM

Exactly

May 14, 2020, 7:35 PM

that’s all the final puzzle pieces, thank you, now to figuring out how to handle the markdown body cleanly

May 14, 2020, 7:35 PM

Awesome! Let me know when you work through it!

May 14, 2020, 7:36 PM

Hey

user M
any progress?

May 16, 2020, 5:00 PM

yeah made good progress on the import script last week, about the only think left I have is the markdown/html/body so I think I’ll be tackling that this week

May 18, 2020, 1:33 PM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.

Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.