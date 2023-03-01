Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Problems with rich text editor in production for digital newspaper

Last updated: Mar 1, 2023
Good morning!
Our client is using Sanity in production for their digital newspaper. They are having a lot of problems with (probably) the rich text editor.

As a digital newspaper they need to cover important events. In those peak moments is when they experience the most bugs so far. I said
probably because I cannot reproduce the bugs they are getting, so I am assuming that the problems come from the fact that multiple users are writting, collaborating and publishing content at the same time. Some of the things they have told us include:
1. Someone wrote something and the editor crashed. This prevents the user from continue editing the document since an exception is thrown when the document loads
2. Some normal text inputs have delay. When I type, some of the initial characters do not appear in the input
3. Someone was writting and the CORS message appeared (or something else happened that made the page reload) and I lost half of the paragraph I was writting
4. The syncing document toasts keep stacking up and prevent me from publishing documents
To be clear these are not problems that occur always, they happend sporadically and we've not been able to reproduce them. We are in the 
^3.4.0
version of Sanity and we've also checked that copy pasting from the places they usually do works as expected.
They are on the Team Plan ($99). I wonder if by purchasing a bigger plan we could fix the issues. Perhaps this is due to bad internet connection or something else, but from our side we don't know how to diagnose the problem better. I would be willing to do a meeting to review the code but I can assure that we are not doing anything special besides a few basic new blocks and annotations.

Thank you :)
Feb 28, 2023, 8:46 AM
Hi!Sometimes, when I quickly change between different styling options in the rich text editor, I get the error message where I have to click "Create non-unique keys". Not a big problem, but that might be what they refer to as crashing.
Feb 28, 2023, 9:00 AM
I generally feel that the rich text editor is a bit funky and non-responsive, so I'm considering integrating an editor like editor.js, quill, tiptap or similar.
Feb 28, 2023, 9:02 AM
user H
this also happens but is not what they refer as crashing. When they say crashing they mean the full red page with error message
Feb 28, 2023, 9:27 AM
Okay, yeah I've never encountered that.
Feb 28, 2023, 9:28 AM
When I say crash I mean something like this:
Feb 28, 2023, 10:02 AM
Hi! Thanks for reporting. We’re currently looking into these issues. Hopefully we’ll be able to resolve it soon for everyone past 3.4.0 🙇‍♂️
Feb 28, 2023, 10:23 AM
Thanks for the reply
user Y
!
If I understand your message correctly this is not our fault and is something you have in your radar of things to be fixed. I guess this is caused by the massive adoption and all of the new updates.

Is there a way we can get notified of when these things will get solved so we can notify our client and update the Sanity version?
Mar 1, 2023, 11:26 AM

