Problems with rich text editor in production for digital newspaper

^3.4.0

Good morning!Our client is using Sanity in production for their digital newspaper. They are having a lot of problems with (probably) the rich text editor.As a digital newspaper they need to cover important events. In those peak moments is when they experience the most bugs so far. I saidprobably because I cannot reproduce the bugs they are getting, so I am assuming that the problems come from the fact that multiple users are writting, collaborating and publishing content at the same time. Some of the things they have told us include:1. Someone wrote something and the editor crashed. This prevents the user from continue editing the document since an exception is thrown when the document loads2. Some normal text inputs have delay. When I type, some of the initial characters do not appear in the input3. Someone was writting and the CORS message appeared (or something else happened that made the page reload) and I lost half of the paragraph I was writting4. The syncing document toasts keep stacking up and prevent me from publishing documentsTo be clear these are not problems that occur always, they happend sporadically and we've not been able to reproduce them. We are in theversion of Sanity and we've also checked that copy pasting from the places they usually do works as expected.They are on the Team Plan ($99). I wonder if by purchasing a bigger plan we could fix the issues. Perhaps this is due to bad internet connection or something else, but from our side we don't know how to diagnose the problem better. I would be willing to do a meeting to review the code but I can assure that we are not doing anything special besides a few basic new blocks and annotations.Thank you :)