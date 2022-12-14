Query syntax issue resolved with assistance from the community.

*[_type == 'publisher' && code == 'PUB1']{ authors: *[_type == 'author' && books[]->publisher._ref == ^._id] }

"result" : [ 0: { authors: [ author1, author2 ] } ]

author: fields: [ { name: 'books', type: 'array', of: [{ type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'book' }] }] } ] book: fields: [ { name: 'publisher', type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'publisher' }] } ] publisher: fields: [ { name: 'code', type: 'string' } ]

sample set of authors: [ { _id: 'author1', books: [ { _ref: 'book1' }, { _ref: 'book2' } ] }, { _id: 'author2', books: [ { _ref: 'book3' } ] }, { _id: 'author3', books: [ { _ref: 'book2' } ] } ] sample set of books: [ { _id: 'book1', publisher: { _ref: 'publisher1' } }, { _id: 'book2', publisher: { _ref: 'publisher2' } }, { _id: 'book3', publisher: { _ref: 'publisher1' } } ] sample set of publishers: [ { _id: 'publisher1', code: 'PUB1' }, { _id: 'publisher2', code: 'PUB2' }, { _id: 'publisher3', code: 'PUB3' }, ]

Hi all, I was wondering if I could get help with a specific type of query. In the following sample, I'm trying to get all the authors from a particular publisher but I can't figure out the exact GROQ syntax. Thanks much in advance!Sample query:Sample expected result (pseudocode):Sample schema (pseudocode):Sample data set (pseudocode):