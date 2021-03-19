So I've got it working with an async function but it's clear that I should be materializing the asset fields in the main query, rather than querying for the alt tag individually for each inline image.

My schema has a page document type that contains an array which in turn contains objects.



One of the objects is named 'content' and is comprised of a single block content field. Can anyone help me figure out a groq query to materialise the alt field I need for the inline image in this block content?



I discovered that the media library stores the alt field below sanity.imageAsset



Any help gratefully received as always

😉