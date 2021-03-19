Skip to content
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Querying alt tags for inline images in 11ty site with Sanity media library plugin

21 replies
Last updated: Mar 19, 2021
Good morning kind Sanity people.
I have been striving to figure out how to display inline images in block content with responsive sizes and alt tags for an 11ty site. I now have the srcset working after reverse engineering
https://github.com/brob/eleventy-plugin-sanity-image . Now I need help to understand how I can query the alt tag for the image from inside my serializer function. I'm using the excellent Sanity media library plugin (https://www.sanity.io/plugins/sanity-plugin-media-library ) to set the alt tags. My serializer function is using @sanity/image-url to query Sanity to build the image urls. How can I query the alt tag I set in the media library?
Mar 19, 2021, 11:01 AM
So I've got it working with an async function but it's clear that I should be materializing the asset fields in the main query, rather than querying for the alt tag individually for each inline image.
My schema has a page document type that contains an array which in turn contains objects.

One of the objects is named 'content' and is comprised of a single block content field. Can anyone help me figure out a groq query to materialise the alt field I need for the inline image in this block content?

I discovered that the media library stores the alt field below sanity.imageAsset

Any help gratefully received as always
😉
Mar 19, 2021, 3:01 PM
*[_type == "page" &amp;&amp; title != ""] {

title,

slug,

headerBlocks,

mainBlocks[],

...,

_type == "content" =&gt; {

...,

blocktext[]{

...,

children[]{

...,

_type == "image" =&gt; {


"alt": @.imageAsset-&gt;alt,

}

}

}

},

}
Mar 19, 2021, 6:06 PM
Not giving an error, but not materializing the alt field still. Could you have a look for me
user A
?
Mar 19, 2021, 6:07 PM
Are you getting results back as deep in your query as 
children[]
?
Mar 19, 2021, 6:48 PM
Thanks for the reply. Yes. I'm getting all the fields back but not the alt.
Mar 19, 2021, 6:49 PM
Is it okay to nest those _type == "" clauses?
Mar 19, 2021, 6:50 PM
I think it should be fine. If you replace 
"alt": @.imageAsset-&gt;alt,
with 
...
, what do you get back?
Mar 19, 2021, 6:51 PM
I seem to get the same result
Mar 19, 2021, 6:55 PM
Do any items of the 
children
array have the type of image?
Mar 19, 2021, 6:56 PM
There is no children array in the results. This might be the issue.
Mar 19, 2021, 6:57 PM
I can see mainblocks -&gt; 0 -&gt; blocktext -&gt; 0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8
Mar 19, 2021, 6:59 PM
Sounds like it, yes. I might try commenting out all the ellipses to limit noise, then bring them back in once you’re getting your alt data.
Are any of the 
blocktext
items 
children[]
?
Mar 19, 2021, 6:59 PM
No, they are numbered 0-8
Mar 19, 2021, 7:00 PM
8 holds the image
Mar 19, 2021, 7:00 PM
okay
Mar 19, 2021, 7:01 PM
It’s tough to say without seeing the query result, but maybe remove 
children[]{
and its corresponding 
}
.
Mar 19, 2021, 7:01 PM
Okay. I'll keep trying. I discovered vision so it should be possible. At least I know I'm not completely off the track now, thanks.
Mar 19, 2021, 7:02 PM
Another approach I might use myself is to remove the entire projection (i.e., get all the data) then Inspect the JSON and trace out the path.
Mar 19, 2021, 7:02 PM
Feel free to post your schema and/or query results (redacting anything private) if you try a bit more and are still stuck.
Mar 19, 2021, 7:04 PM
Thanks I will. I'm really pleased to have got the serializer function working. Getting the alt text in is the icing on the cake!
Mar 19, 2021, 7:05 PM
I applaud your tenacity. We’ll get there! 🙂
Mar 19, 2021, 7:13 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.