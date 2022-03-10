Querying for nested parent references and generating URLs in a Slack thread.

user M

async function getPrefix(doc, source, ref) {

const docTitle = doc[source]

const refParams = {ref: doc?.[ref]?._ref}

if (!refParams.ref) {

return slugify(docTitle, slugifyConfig)

}

// const childTitles = [docTitle];

const refTitles = await getParentTitles(doc);

if (!refTitles) {

return slugify(docTitle, slugifyConfig)

}

const slugArray = refTitles.filter((p) => p).map((p) => slugify(p, slugifyConfig))

return slugArray

}

async function getParentTitles(doc, childTitles){

if(childTitles){

childTitles.unshift(doc.title);

} else {

childTitles = [doc.title];

}

// Fetch the parent pages

if( doc.parent ){

const ref = doc.parent._ref;

const params = {ref: ref};

const foundDoc = await client.fetch(query, params);

if( foundDoc !== undefined ){

childTitles = await getParentTitles(foundDoc, childTitles);

}

}

return childTitles;

}

if it helps anyone else, I've written the function from the docs to allow for endless nesting. Is it possible to extend the "onAfterPublish" function so that we could automate this if a parent updates their slug, to then update all children without it being a manual process?`// const refQuery = `*[_id == $ref][0].title```const query = `*[_type == "page" && _id == "${ref}"][0]{"title": title, "parent": parent->{"_ref": _id, "title": title}}`;`