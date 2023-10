Querying for nested parent references and generating URLs in a Slack thread.

title,

url,

"page": page->{

"type": _type,

"slug": slug.current,

"parent": parent->{

"slug": slug.current,

"id": _id,

"parent": parent->{

"slug": slug.current,

"id": _id,

"parent": parent->{

"slug": slug.current,

"id": _id,

"parent": parent->{

"slug": slug.current,

"id": _id

}

}

}

},

},

Hi everyone, is it possible to create a loop within a query to avoid the nesting I'm doing with the parent below? Basically it's checking for a parent reference on the parent page so we can generate a URL.Also wondering if it's possible to create an output within the query that would join all of these together like "fullSlug": parent.slug/ parent.slug/slug.current`const link = ``