Querying nested draft documents in Sanity using GraphQL Apollo client

🙂

*[_type == "page" && slug.current == $slug && _id in path($idMatch)][0] { _id, title, slug, metadata, 'placeholderContent': placeholderContent[] { ...coalesce( *[_id in ["drafts." + ^._ref]][0], *[_id in [^._ref]][0] ) { ..., "__typename": _type, "titleRaw": title, "textRaw": text, "marketingAgreementRaw": marketingAgreement, "dataProcessingAgreementRaw": dataProcessingAgreement, "contentRaw": content, "bodyRaw": body, "image": { "alt": image.alt, "asset": image.asset->ur } }, _type != 'reference' => { ..., "__typename": _type, "titleRaw": title, "textRaw": text, "marketingAgreementRaw": marketingAgreement, "dataProcessingAgreementRaw": dataProcessingAgreement, "contentRaw": content, "bodyRaw": body, }, } }

OkayAnd probably my last question: This is, how my query looks like:And the question is:I have many different Documents in placeholderContent. And we want to comply with the types autogenerated from gql queries. And for example: all of "blockContent" have added "Raw" by gql, and we have to rename "text" to "textRaw" - but only for documents having blockContent text. For now, "textRaw" is added to all of array items, no matter if "text" exists or not. Is there a way to make it better? Or maybe rename all blockContents automatically?