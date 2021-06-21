Querying references in Sanity: how to search posts by category

fields: [

{

name: 'title',

title: 'Title',

type: 'string',

},

{

name: 'categories',

title: 'Categories',

type: 'array',

of: [{type: 'reference', to: {type: 'category'}}],

},

},

fields: [

{

name: 'title',

title: 'Title',

type: 'string',

}

]

Hi everyone, I'm quite new to sanity and I'm learning through a series of tutorial but I've still some trouble with querying references.Say i have post document like this:and a category document like this:Question is how can I query all posts based on a dynamically provided category?Any help will greatly appreciated. Thanks