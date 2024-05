Hey Sanity Team! I had 2 quick questions: 1. In presentation mode, do the requests of my website I see in the preview pane count towards my quota? I know in the Studio, requests don't count towards it, but presentation mode is kind of both the Studio and presentation, so I'm not sure and couldn't find any documentation about it.2. Is there a limit to the length of the tag of a query? Nevermind, answered my own question by reaching the limit haha (75)