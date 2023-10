country

Hello, I'm curious what would be the most recommended content model for nested documents/pages? For example, lets say I have a site that goes https://example.com/country/state/county/city , which then ends up being https://example.com/usa/georgia/fulton/atlanta . A user can also view content lower in the tree like https://example.com/usa/georgia , for example.I initially thought of making a document type for each path (i.e.,, etc.) and then creating a hierarchical structure by referencing them together under a singleton document . I've looked at the docs about connected content , but I'm still trying to figure out how to use references for this particular use case. Thanks!