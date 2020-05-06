Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Removing canonicalisation on a site with Gatsby and Netlify

17 replies
Last updated: May 6, 2020
How can we remove canonicalisation on a site? Is there any global setting for this?
Apr 17, 2020, 7:57 PM
Let’s keep the conversation in this thread! 🙌
Apr 17, 2020, 8:47 PM
I think what
user S
is getting at is that this is probably something that has to do with how Gatsby or the hosting provider (Netlify?) deals with URLs
Apr 17, 2020, 9:10 PM
Apr 17, 2020, 9:10 PM
Since server forces trailing slash, we’ll go along with that
Apr 17, 2020, 10:11 PM
I just want to find out how to remove canonicalisation
Apr 17, 2020, 10:12 PM
Could it be that the default setup of Gatsby forces non-trailing slash urls and canonicalises the ones with trailing slash?
Apr 17, 2020, 10:45 PM
This is a bit hard to say without knowing your implementation of Gatsby (it's not something that comes from Sanity). But my educated guess is that there is a 
&lt;link rel="canonical" ...&gt;
tag inserted on these pages? There is plugins for Gatsby that let you control this, for example https://www.gatsbyjs.org/packages/gatsby-plugin-react-helmet-canonical-urls/
Apr 18, 2020, 8:22 AM
Thanks, I’ll check out the plugin
Apr 18, 2020, 8:00 PM
Normally, all the links have canonical element and they canonicalise to themselves by default (at least on all the other platforms/cms’es that I worked with), but for some reason, in this case they were pointing to another version of url, and that’s what I am trying to kill 🙂
Apr 18, 2020, 8:02 PM
user B
were you able to get this resolved? I didn't know exactly would could be causing it but it made more sense to me that it was coming from Gatsby rather then Sanity. If you did find a fix I would love to hear more about it if possible.
May 6, 2020, 8:11 PM
Not yet, waiting for one developer to take a look into it. Will keep you posted.
May 6, 2020, 8:13 PM
Thank you so much. The other thing that could be an issue is an outdated site map. I am sure someone checked that though. I had a heck of a time with Google Tag Manager integration with Gatsby I am happy to share that fix if you would like too. Might help you down the road.
May 6, 2020, 8:14 PM
Here is the Tag Manager Integration I followed and was able to get it working. https://medium.com/nadjib-benna%C3%AF/integrate-google-tag-manager-to-a-gatsby-js-project-2dab4606749f
May 6, 2020, 8:15 PM
Thank you, we’ll look into it!
May 6, 2020, 8:17 PM
Oh last thing too. If you happen to use Netlify like we do this is how you go about it there. I saw you mention you had another host but it's worth mentioning if you are using this service for the build https://docs.netlify.com/routing/redirects/redirect-options/#http-status-codes
May 6, 2020, 8:30 PM
Yes, we do use Netlify
May 6, 2020, 8:33 PM
Thanks again, your advice is highly appreciated!
May 6, 2020, 8:38 PM

Sanity.io – build remarkable experiences at scale

Sanity is a customizable solution that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.