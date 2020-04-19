Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Reordering documents in Sanity using `deskStructure` and `orderings`

12 replies
Last updated: Apr 19, 2020
Is there a way to have the list of documents be reordered by dragging them up or down. Is the only way to order the documents by putting a order ID and then changing the orderBY to that ID either asc or des
Apr 19, 2020, 6:51 PM
more context?
If its in the document list, you can use the 
deskStructure
to order them, group them, etc
Apr 19, 2020, 6:52 PM
For the list of Flooring Tiles, is there a way to have the user drag and reorder them? Instead of having to assign ID's to each and reorder by that manually.
Apr 19, 2020, 6:56 PM
why would they want to reorder them? does that somehow change the frontend?
Apr 19, 2020, 6:57 PM
you can use the 
orderings
to set up your own custom orders
Apr 19, 2020, 6:57 PM
Apr 19, 2020, 6:58 PM
but there is no “drag and drop” option… again, not really sure what the would accomplish
Apr 19, 2020, 6:58 PM
ok no problem, I was using datoCMS for another project, and you could drag and drop orders of projects which would update a order property in graphql which was super helpful to have a certain item show up higher on the page if you wanted to feature it first
Apr 19, 2020, 6:59 PM
it will work without drag and drop to tho, thanks
Apr 19, 2020, 6:59 PM
I just know, down the road some is gonna ask, how to we put Hardwood infront of Tile so on. So I need it to be simple of enough to change that ui from sanity
Apr 19, 2020, 7:01 PM
i don’t think changing the 
orderings
actually changes how you get them in graphql
Apr 19, 2020, 7:02 PM
that could be done in the query itself though
Apr 19, 2020, 7:02 PM
for 
sort
just choose what you want to sort by, pretty straight forward
Apr 19, 2020, 7:03 PM

Sanity.io – build remarkable experiences at scale

Sanity is a customizable solution that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.