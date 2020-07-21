Skip to content
Can someone point me to the docs where you return a URL for an image?

25 replies
Last updated: Jul 21, 2020

Can someone point me to the docs where you return a url for an image?I keep seeing the url param returned in sample objects - but not seeing it on my end - what am I missing?

For my images: I have an 

asset
property - which is where I would assume the 
url
would be. However I am only getting a 
_ref
and a 
type
.

Jul 20, 2020, 8:56 PM

where are you trying to return the URL?
in sanity? gatsby? something else?

Jul 20, 2020, 9:06 PM

user N
Thanks for asking for more context.
Returning the URL in a nextjs frontend using sanity groq query.

Jul 20, 2020, 9:08 PM

mmm, ok, i've not used nextjs but let me see if i can't still help you out

Jul 20, 2020, 9:08 PM

Sweet thanks. I saw there are a few examples of image packages used for gatsby and such - but thats a little overkill for what I am looking for.
Specifically referencing this:

https://www.sanity.io/docs/image-type#example-of-a-image-asset-object-with-metadata-location-lqip-palette-and-dimensions-df3f768ce073
Returns a 

url
but no reference on how to do so or where it comes from.

Jul 20, 2020, 9:10 PM

Ooh i think im seeing where - you drop the 

metadata
into your 
options
call and specify what you want to return. I’ll try this.

Jul 20, 2020, 9:11 PM

Hmm - not that. Url seems to live outside of metadata somewhere!

Jul 20, 2020, 9:12 PM

you've seen this?

Jul 20, 2020, 9:13 PM
Jul 20, 2020, 9:13 PM

you might need to use the 

@sanity/image-url
plugin

Jul 20, 2020, 9:14 PM

not 100% sure about that

Jul 20, 2020, 9:14 PM

Yea that was step 2. 🙂

Jul 20, 2020, 9:14 PM

I’ll dig in a bit more after dinner - thanks for the help so far!

Jul 20, 2020, 9:15 PM

image.asset-&gt;url
- asset does not return url as a data point: only getting 
_ref
and 
type
back 🤷‍♂️

Jul 20, 2020, 9:15 PM

*[_type == 'person']{
  name,
  "imageUrl": image.asset-&gt;url
}
seems relevant

Jul 20, 2020, 9:15 PM

haha, ok, you saw that

Jul 20, 2020, 9:15 PM

Yup 🙂 im just racking my brains on why its missing - it seems like a standard return based on the docs

Jul 20, 2020, 9:16 PM

i think it would be something like 

your-field-name.asset-&gt;url

Jul 20, 2020, 9:16 PM

In the interm i could build up the string using interpolation and the 

_ref
item 👍

Jul 20, 2020, 9:20 PM

have you tried 

mainImage.asset-&gt;url
?

Jul 20, 2020, 9:22 PM

is 

mainImage
a field or an object?

Jul 20, 2020, 9:23 PM

Yea I tried that - errors out.

Jul 20, 2020, 9:25 PM

user N
I think it was a syntax issue from the docs.
Ended up running 
mainImage.asset-&gt;{url}
and got what I needed.

Jul 21, 2020, 3:42 AM

Also had to re read the groq docs concerning references 🙂 - huge fan of all the sweet operators you can throw in there to return data.

Jul 21, 2020, 1:57 PM

oh nice, glad its working ... did you drop a note in the feedback channel so the sanity team can update the docs?

Jul 21, 2020, 2:42 PM

I did not - will do that now.

Jul 21, 2020, 3:46 PM

