Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Returning a specific number of items with `S.documentTypeList()` in Sanity.io

10 replies
Last updated: Dec 9, 2021
Hello! Is it possible to return a specific number of items, rather than all of them, for 
S.documentTypeList()
using the desk structure builder? Its 
.filter
expects a GROQ query string, but it isn’t itself a GROQ query so adding 
[0…19]
doesn’t work 😢 Any other ways around this? Is there a way to access the index and pass that to 
.params
for use in 
.filter
?
Dec 7, 2021, 12:38 AM
I found a previous example using 
rxjs
that may work for you:
// deskStructure.js
import React from 'react'
import S from '@sanity/base/structure-builder'
import documentStore from 'part:@sanity/base/datastore/document'
import {map} from 'rxjs/operators'
...
const query = `*[_type == 'room'][0...19]`

export default S.listItem()
  .title('Recently Published Rooms')
  .child(() =&gt;
    documentStore.listenQuery(query).pipe(
      map(rooms =&gt;
        S.list()
          .title('Rooms')
          .items([
            ...rooms.map(room =&gt;
              S.listItem()
                .title(room.title)
            )
          ])
       )
     )
   )
Hope that helps!
Dec 7, 2021, 1:35 AM
Thanks!
Dec 7, 2021, 1:53 AM
Alternatively, I've worked out the following that does not require `rxjs`:
import client from 'part:@sanity/base/client'
import S from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder'

const sanityClient = client.withConfig({apiVersion: '2021-03-25'})

const query = `*[_type == 'room']| order(_updatedAt desc)[0...19]`

export default S.listItem()
  .title('Recently Published Rooms')
  .child(async () =&gt; {
    const rooms = await sanityClient.fetch(query)

    return S.list()
      .title('Recently Published Rooms')
      .items([
        ...rooms.map(room =&gt; S.listItem()
          .id(room._id)
          .title(room.title)
          .child(
            S.document()
            .id(room._id)
          )
        )
      ])
    })
Dec 7, 2021, 3:46 AM
Alternatively, I've worked out the following that does not require `rxjs`:
import client from 'part:@sanity/base/client'
import S from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder'

const sanityClient = client.withConfig({apiVersion: '2021-03-25'})

const query = `*[_type == 'room']| order(_updatedAt desc)[0...19]`

export default S.listItem()
  .title('Recently Published Rooms')
  .child(async () =&gt; {
    const rooms = await sanityClient.fetch(query)

    return S.list()
      .title('Recently Published Rooms')
      .items([
        ...rooms.map(room =&gt; S.listItem()
          .id(room._id)
          .title(room.title)
          .child(
            S.document()
            .id(room._id)
          )
        )
      ])
    })
Dec 7, 2021, 3:46 AM
Oh that looks great, thank you
user M
Dec 7, 2021, 7:03 PM
Oh that looks great, thank you
user M
Dec 7, 2021, 7:03 PM
While the snippet without rxjs works well for static lists it won’t receive updated content. So changing the title of a document won’t be visible in the list. I think both of the snippets will show both drafts and published items in the same lists.
Dec 8, 2021, 6:50 AM
I resolved the draft/published items issue by adding 
&amp;&amp; !(_id in path("drafts.**"))
to the query, (update: that only shows the published doc) but you’re right
user B
, I’m not able to update the title shown in the list when I update the document. Is there a way to do it without rxjs? I’d prefer not to add a new library just for this.
Dec 8, 2021, 6:23 PM
I believe you need to use the 
documentStore.listenQuery(query).pipe(...)
bit if you want updates without rerendering the pane.
Dec 8, 2021, 6:25 PM
Updating what ended up working for me, in case anyone is looking for a similar solution:
const newRoomsQuery = `*[_type == 'room' &amp;&amp; !(_id in path("drafts.**"))]| order(date desc)[0..19]`

const newRooms = await sanityClient.fetch(newRoomsQuery)

.items([
  S.listItem({
    id: 'newest-rooms',
    title: 'New',
    icon: MdNewReleases,
    child: () =&gt;
      S.list()
        .title('New Rooms')
        .items([
          ...newRooms?.map(room =&gt;
            S.documentListItem().id(room._id).schemaType('room')
          )
        ])
  }),
  // ...
])
Dec 9, 2021, 12:59 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.