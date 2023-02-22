Reusable GROQ query strings in Next.js app
Last updated: Feb 22, 2023
C
I am wondering if there are any patterns y’all like for “reusable GROQ query strings”… currently I am calling this query (or one very similar) in about 3 different places in my nextjs app.
Feb 21, 2023, 11:21 PM
C
my thinking here is to turn the subcomponents of this query into reusable strings… something like
*[_type == "blogPost" && slug.current == "${blogPostSlug}"]{ _id, title, author->{ name, slug{ current }, bio, authorImage{ asset->{path, url} } }, body[]{ _type == 'blogImageRef' => @->{ caption, image{ asset-> }, imageTags }, _type == 'imageCollectionRef' => @->{ _id, collectionName, collectionImages[]->, }, _type != 'reference' => @, }, categories[]->{ title, description, slug{ current } }, excerpt, location->{ locationName, mapLocation }, mainImage->{_createdAt, caption, image{ asset->{ path, url } }, author->{ name, slug } }, publishedAt, slug{ current },
gets turned into
author->{ name, slug{ current }, bio, authorImage{ asset->{path, url} } }
${unpackAuthorRef}
Feb 21, 2023, 11:23 PM
C
Or if there is already a solution for some pattern that works for this
Feb 21, 2023, 11:23 PM
C
thank you!
Feb 21, 2023, 11:23 PM
R
The Hydrogen-Sanity-Demo has some great fragments to look through. Here’s the PortableText GROQ as an example
https://github.com/sanity-io/hydrogen-sanity-demo/blob/main/src/fragments/sanity/portableText/portableText.ts
Feb 22, 2023, 12:33 AM
R
Friendly heads up. The code of conduct for the community requests not calling the group Guys.
https://www.sanity.io/docs/community-code-of-conduct#c6090fc307bc
“This includes memes, emojis, and GIFs. And remember, we’re not only “guys” – including us at Sanity HQ – (we are people, folks, friends, y’all, etc).”
Feb 22, 2023, 12:37 AM
C
Ooops I am so sorry!
Feb 22, 2023, 1:58 AM
C
Thanks for ^^ linking hydrogen example! Glad to see I was on the right track somewhat
Feb 22, 2023, 2:02 AM
R
Very welcome!
Feb 22, 2023, 2:36 AM
