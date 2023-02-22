Skip to content
Reusable GROQ query strings in Next.js app

Last updated: Feb 22, 2023
I am wondering if there are any patterns y’all like for “reusable GROQ query strings”… currently I am calling this query (or one very similar) in about 3 different places in my nextjs app.
Feb 21, 2023, 11:21 PM

*[_type == "blogPost" &amp;&amp; slug.current == "${blogPostSlug}"]{
    _id,
    title,
    author-&gt;{
      name,
      slug{ current },
      bio,
      authorImage{ asset-&gt;{path, url} }
    },
    body[]{
      _type == 'blogImageRef' =&gt; @-&gt;{
        caption,
        image{
          asset-&gt;
        },
        imageTags
      },
      _type == 'imageCollectionRef' =&gt; @-&gt;{
        _id,
        collectionName,
        collectionImages[]-&gt;,
      },
      _type != 'reference' =&gt; @,
    },
    categories[]-&gt;{ title, description, slug{ current } },
    excerpt,
    location-&gt;{ locationName, mapLocation },
    mainImage-&gt;{_createdAt, caption, image{ asset-&gt;{ path, url } }, author-&gt;{ name, slug } },
    publishedAt,
    slug{ current },
my thinking here is to turn the subcomponents of this query into reusable strings… something like

author-&gt;{
      name,
      slug{ current },
      bio,
      authorImage{ asset-&gt;{path, url} }
    }
gets turned into

${unpackAuthorRef}

Feb 21, 2023, 11:23 PM
Or if there is already a solution for some pattern that works for this
Feb 21, 2023, 11:23 PM
thank you!
Feb 21, 2023, 11:23 PM
The Hydrogen-Sanity-Demo has some great fragments to look through. Here’s the PortableText GROQ as an example

https://github.com/sanity-io/hydrogen-sanity-demo/blob/main/src/fragments/sanity/portableText/portableText.ts
Feb 22, 2023, 12:33 AM
Friendly heads up. The code of conduct for the community requests not calling the group Guys.

https://www.sanity.io/docs/community-code-of-conduct#c6090fc307bc

“This includes memes, emojis, and GIFs. And remember, we’re not only “guys” – including us at Sanity HQ – (we are people, folks, friends, y’all, etc).”
Feb 22, 2023, 12:37 AM
Ooops I am so sorry!
Feb 22, 2023, 1:58 AM
Thanks for ^^ linking hydrogen example! Glad to see I was on the right track somewhat
Feb 22, 2023, 2:02 AM
Very welcome!
Feb 22, 2023, 2:36 AM

Categorized in