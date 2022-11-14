So we have to expose an actual admin user's token somewhere to be able to automate this? Seems very strange that this couldn't be an API token with a specific grant. We're not on "Free", but on an "Advanced" plan, where we can only have "Administrator", "Editor" and "Viewer" roles. It did work with my personal token (administrator role), like you said it would, but I don't know how comfortable I would be putting our personal auth tokens "out there", even if it's in a key vault. If that's the case I'm more inclined to doing this manually every time we open a PR.