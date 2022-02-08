import { studioClient } from "./studioClient" import cq from 'concurrent-queue' // Create a queue to limit the rate at which you write changes to Sanity let queue = cq().limit({ concurrency: 2 }).process(function (task) { return new Promise(function (resolve, reject) { setTimeout(resolve.bind(undefined, task), 1000) }) }) //We write our query for the document(s) we want to delete const query = `*[_type == 'category' && !(title in ['Countries', 'Weapons', 'Foods'])]` const batchDelete = async () => { // Use the configured Studio client to fetch our documents const docs = await studioClient.fetch(query) // Loop through all of the docs returned from our query for (const doc of docs){ queue(doc).then(async () => { // delete docs studioClient.delete(doc._id) .then(() => { console.log(`Deleted ${doc._id}`) }) .catch((err) => { console.error('Delete failed: ', err.message) }) }) } } batchDelete() // execute this script by running // $ sanity exec ./lib/utils/batchDelete.js --withUserToken