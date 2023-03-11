Well, first, you should know I'm still learning Sanity myself. But based on your original question, those are the two ways I could think of to do it. The first way uses unique document types created as singletons. You wouldn't "create 1 post". You would just display the document editor directly when you click on that page. To do that, you will need to create your own desk structure. The page builder method would (theoretically) allow you to create one document type. Then you would create custom modules to drag into the page builder object. Just search the docs for page builder or google around for examples. It sounds like the first approach would make more sense if you're just looking to use text fields for each page.