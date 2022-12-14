Sorting Featured Projects in Sanity Portfolio Schema

I have a quick question on sorting. I have a Featured Projects settings of my portfolio. I setup the schema to have the Project Settings Schema be an array of references to Projects. However, when listed it orders them by _id (I know this from referencing the v3 docs) even when I change the order if projects in the array. Is there a way to add a custom index value to each reference in the array when adding it? I could then to the order() function to order by that?