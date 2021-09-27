Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Sorting out a `groq` query for resolved image URL and dimensions

15 replies
Last updated: Sep 27, 2021
Hi, I'm trying to sort out a 
groq
query that would give me a resolved image url, along with the image width and height. I noticed I could get some of what I want with the V1 version of the api like so:

*[_type == 'teamMember' &amp;&amp; !(_id in path('drafts.**'))]
{'headshot': {'url': headshot.image.asset-&gt;url, 'alt': headshot.alt}, ...}
But that doesn't seem to work with the latest version of the API. Would also still need a way to get the width and height of the image.
Sep 27, 2021, 6:34 PM
That should work. Btw, the image width and height is part of its 
_ref
/ 
_id
 
// "image-3ff0bac8a44b902c4ba9548ba0a18ac215f14857-2880x1920-png"
const [assetType, _id, dimensions, filetype] = headshot.image.asset._ref.split('-')
const [width, height] = dimensions.split('x')

Sep 27, 2021, 6:38 PM
What do you get when you query?
Sep 27, 2021, 6:39 PM
At the moment, I'm just playing around in the "Vision" gui, and this is what is returned from the query I posted above:
Sep 27, 2021, 6:52 PM
"headshot":{3 items
"_type":"imageWithAlt"
"alt":"headshot"
"image":{2 items
"_type":"image"
"asset":{2 items
"_ref":"image-947080633821852c01e1ad03e1afd8b4435c34df-674x606-png"
"_type":"reference"
}
}
}
Sep 27, 2021, 6:52 PM
That's using v2021-03-25 👆
Sep 27, 2021, 6:53 PM
When I switch to v1, I see 👇
Sep 27, 2021, 6:53 PM
"headshot":{2 items
"alt":"headshot"
"url":"<https://cdn.sanity.io/images/abc123/production/947080633821852c01e1ad03e1afd8b4435c34df-674x606.png>"
}
Sep 27, 2021, 6:53 PM
Ah, this is subtle, but it’s because the
started overwriting the fields in 
v2021-03-25
so if you change your query to:
*[_type == 'teamMember' &amp;&amp; !(_id in path('drafts.**'))]
{..., 'headshot': {'url': headshot.image.asset-&gt;url, 'alt': headshot.alt}}
It should probably work
Sep 27, 2021, 6:59 PM
Because you’re overwriting a key with this projection
Sep 27, 2021, 6:59 PM
*[_type == 'teamMember' &amp;&amp; !(_id in path('drafts.**'))]
{..., headshot{'url': headshot.image.asset-&gt;url, 'alt': headshot.alt}}

☝️ This is the same btw
Sep 27, 2021, 7:00 PM
Thanks! Trying this out...
Sep 27, 2021, 7:48 PM
Cool, this is working. Thanks!
Sep 27, 2021, 8:00 PM

Categorized in

