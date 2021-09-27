Sorting out a `groq` query for resolved image URL and dimensions

groq

*[_type == 'teamMember' && !(_id in path('drafts.**'))] {'headshot': {'url': headshot.image.asset->url, 'alt': headshot.alt}, ...}

Hi, I'm trying to sort out aquery that would give me a resolved image url, along with the image width and height. I noticed I could get some of what I want with the V1 version of the api like so:But that doesn't seem to work with the latest version of the API. Would also still need a way to get the width and height of the image.