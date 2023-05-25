Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Strategies for revalidating pages after site-wide changes in Sanity discussed in Slack thread

3 replies
Last updated: May 25, 2023
Hi folks, I’m interested to hear what strategies are being used for revalidating pages when site-wide changes are necessary (eg an update to a 
navigation
document in Sanity).
For example, I have a site with ~45 pages that are statically rendered and a global navigation schema in Sanity. When the navigation is updated I need to revalidate all pages to propagate the changes, I’m doing this with a webhook and API route:

// pages/api/revalidate.ts

const revalidateUrls = [
// list of URLs to revalidate, ~45 pages
'/', '/about', '/courses'
// ...
] 

  try {
    // Revalidate the URLs for affected documents
    let revalPromises: Promise&lt;void&gt;[] = [];

    for (const url of revalidateUrls) {
      const urlPath = url.startsWith('/') ? `${url}` : `/${url}`;
      const promise = res.revalidate(urlPath);
      revalPromises.push(promise);
      await promise;
    }

    await Promise.all(revalPromises);
    return res.status(200).json({ revalidated: true });
  } catch (err) {
    // If there was an error, Next.js will continue to show
    // the last successfully generated page
    console.log('Error revalidating: ', err);
    return res.status(500).send('Error revalidating');
  }
The issue I’m running into is that awaiting the promises to verify the revalidation is causing my Vercel function to time out.

One other solution I’m looking at is just triggering a full rebuild with a Sanity webhook (filtered to trigger on changes to the 
navigation
document type), and a deploy hook in Vercel.
Does anyone have any other ideas?
May 25, 2023, 12:03 AM
I think a webhook is the simplest. In Next.js app directory menu could be it's own server component which fetches the data directly with it's own cache.
May 25, 2023, 1:42 PM
Hi
user H
, thanks for the reply. I’m thinking webhook/rebuild might be the best option too. Using a server component sounds like the ideal solution, unfortunately I’m not at a point where I can migrate the project to the App dir. Hopefully some time soon!
May 25, 2023, 8:41 PM
https://www.sanity.io/plugins/vercel-deploy This plugin offers quick solution too.
May 25, 2023, 9:49 PM

Sanity.io – build remarkable experiences at scale

Sanity is a customizable solution that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.