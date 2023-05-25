navigation

// pages/api/revalidate.ts const revalidateUrls = [ // list of URLs to revalidate, ~45 pages '/', '/about', '/courses' // ... ] try { // Revalidate the URLs for affected documents let revalPromises: Promise<void>[] = []; for (const url of revalidateUrls) { const urlPath = url.startsWith('/') ? `${url}` : `/${url}`; const promise = res.revalidate(urlPath); revalPromises.push(promise); await promise; } await Promise.all(revalPromises); return res.status(200).json({ revalidated: true }); } catch (err) { // If there was an error, Next.js will continue to show // the last successfully generated page console.log('Error revalidating: ', err); return res.status(500).send('Error revalidating'); }

Hi folks, I’m interested to hear what strategies are being used for revalidating pages when site-wide changes are necessary (eg an update to adocument in Sanity).For example, I have a site with ~45 pages that are statically rendered and a global navigation schema in Sanity. When the navigation is updated I need to revalidate all pages to propagate the changes, I’m doing this with a webhook and API route:The issue I’m running into is that awaiting the promises to verify the revalidation is causing my Vercel function to time out.One other solution I’m looking at is just triggering a full rebuild with a Sanity webhook (filtered to trigger on changes to thedocument type), and a deploy hook in Vercel.Does anyone have any other ideas?