Structure and Patterns - How Do You All Loop Over Your Arrays of Different Objects?

2 replies
Last updated: Mar 16, 2021

Speaking of structure and patterns – how do you all loop over your Arrays of different Objects? I had come up with a much messier version of this in the past. But then was thinking about it like how 

serializers
works and think it’s much cleaner.

Mar 15, 2021, 5:22 PM

I actually use this pattern a lot, so created a function to handle this! Its the renderObjectArray function in https://www.npmjs.com/package/sanity-react-extra

Mar 16, 2021, 5:35 AM

Neat!

Mar 16, 2021, 5:38 AM

