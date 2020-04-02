Styling a native Sanity component for a single implementation using CSS magic.
Last updated: Apr 2, 2020
Is there any way to style a native Sanity component for a single implementation?
I have one array field that could use larger grid columns, a darker background and some other niceties, but I don't want to override settings for the entire studio nor recreate the
entire array component. Plus, it'd be awesome if I could increase the max-width of the editor container for this specific document type. Any tips?🤔
Apr 2, 2020, 1:39 PM
N
perhaps creating a custom preview would help? I played with that a little last night for a similar thing .. changing an
arrayso that it used
display:gridand all the grid settings to go with it.
Apr 2, 2020, 1:45 PM
Thanks for the answer, User!
I've tried adding a
Mind sharing a snippet of how you did it?
🙂
Apr 2, 2020, 1:50 PM
N
mmm, so you're looking to style the outside container?
Apr 2, 2020, 1:51 PM
N
and yes, let me find the snippet i used last night
Apr 2, 2020, 1:51 PM
N
ok, so a little background on this. I've created a
gallerycomponent that goes inline with Portable text. From there I created a custom
GalleryPreviewobject to displaying the gallery in the block editor.
Apr 2, 2020, 1:54 PM
N
here's the GalleryPreview object code ... for the very short term, i've simply added the CSS styles inline, but will eventually move this out to a CSS file probably
import React from 'react' import client from 'part:@sanity/base/client' import urlBuilder from '@sanity/image-url' const urlFor = source => urlBuilder(client).image(source) const galleryPreview = ({ value = {} }) => { let wrapperStyles = { display: 'grid', gridTemplateColumns:'repeat(3, 1fr)' } let figureStyles = { margin: '1rem' } let figureImgStyles = { maxWidth: '100%' } return ( <div style={wrapperStyles}> {value && value.images.map(image => ( <figure key={image._key} style={figureStyles}> <img src={urlFor(image).url()} style={figureImgStyles}/> </figure> )) } </div> ) } export default galleryPreview
Apr 2, 2020, 1:56 PM
N
here's what the output looks like
Apr 2, 2020, 1:57 PM
N
i would think this same thing would work for your needs? maybe not for increasing the overall editor width, but i think everything else
Apr 2, 2020, 1:58 PM
Gotcha! This is great for portable text, indeed, and the inline styles are no problem if this is as far as styling goes, thanks for the snippet and effort 💜
My use case, however, is inside of the regular form editor, not Portable Text, and this makes things harder: the idea is using a regular
I managed to make it work with some CSS magic:
And in CSS:
// In my `deskStructure.js` // for the specific schema type I'm working with (edition) S.view.form().id('EDITION_FORM')
This way, I select the form wrapper for this specific schema type based on the
div[aria-labelledby*='EDITION_FORM'] div[class^='Editor_root'] { /* 200px larger than the default container */ max-width: calc(840px + 2rem); } div[aria-labelledby*='EDITION_FORM'] ul[class^='GridList_root'] { /* default size is minmax(7rem, 1fr) */ grid-template-columns: repeat(auto-fill, minmax(180px, 200px)); /* Add a gray color to differentiate cards from BG */ background: #f2f2f2; }
aria-labelledbyattribute and am able to manipulate the editor root (increasing its width) and the grid container. Quite brittle, but much better than doing everything by hand 🎉🎉
Apr 2, 2020, 2:16 PM
Here's the result: a gray background for the grid container, larger cards and more room in the editor to drag this around 😍
Apr 2, 2020, 2:17 PM
N
ahh, that makes complete sense ... and glad you've got it looking the way you want
curious, was your question more about if there is a better and/or sanity specific way? or was your question before your did the CSS magic?
Apr 2, 2020, 2:18 PM
I was wondering if there was a Sanity-native approach that didn't involve overwriting styles for the whole studio. While we were chatting I figured out that Sanity uses
Would still love a native approach, though! hahaha
S.form().id()in the HTML, and then I did the whole CSS thingy.
Apr 2, 2020, 2:21 PM
N
native is always preferred!
Apr 2, 2020, 2:21 PM
