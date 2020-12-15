I’m hoping to use Sanity as an earlier part of our design and prototyping workflow.

Are there any techniques or plugins folks would recommend to –



1. Create Sanity schemas via a GUI?

2. Populate a Sanity instance with example content based on the schema (similar to using Faker.js directives)?

Wish #1 would definitely be helpful in some circumstances, although not critical.



Wish #2 would be vital to exemplify a model, to better design against it.



How are others faking or mocking realistic dummy data in Sanity?

