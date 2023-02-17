import type { PageLoad } from './$types'; import sanityClient from '../../lib/sanity' // eslint-disable-next-line @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars export const load = (async ({ params }) => { const data = await sanityClient.fetch(`*[_type=="project"]`); return { name: "Rob", projects: data }; }) satisfies PageLoad;

<script lang="ts"> import type { PageData } from './$types'; export let data: PageData; const { name, projects } = data; </script> <h1>{name}</h1> {#if projects} <pre> {JSON.stringify(projects, null, 2)} </pre> {:else} <p>Your data will show up here when you've configured everything correctly</p> {/if}

Hi -- any tips on dealing w/ 403 errors using the sanity client in a Sveltekit project?I have thispage.tswith thispage.svelteit does momentarily flash the content, then it throws an error. I can fetch dummy data no problem.