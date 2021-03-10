Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Tips for migrating from WordPress to Sanity, including using WPGraphQL and block tools.

28 replies
Last updated: Mar 10, 2021
anyone have a successful migration from wordpress to sanity? willing to share your process?
Mar 1, 2021, 6:22 PM
i think there were some other guide on that posted here (though the history doesn’t go back far enough) but our site has a lot of ACF and Woo so we’ve been using WPGraphQL for migrations. It’s not perfect though. in particular, you can’t pull drafts or private posts from WPGraphQL
Mar 1, 2021, 8:03 PM
are you saying you didn’t migrate the content? you just also request it alongside sanity content?
Mar 1, 2021, 8:16 PM
oh i used WPGraphQL to pull content and write it in to Sanity
Mar 1, 2021, 8:17 PM
ahhh
Mar 1, 2021, 8:17 PM
interesting
Mar 1, 2021, 8:17 PM
this primarily because im not a WordPress dev so maybe this convoluted lol
Mar 1, 2021, 8:17 PM
haha
Mar 1, 2021, 8:17 PM
so then you did mutations in sanity to create/save imported pages?
Mar 1, 2021, 8:18 PM
Mar 1, 2021, 8:19 PM
but it’s definitely not a 1-to-1 transform and we’re still in the middle of auditing our pages
Mar 1, 2021, 8:19 PM
by hand
Mar 1, 2021, 8:20 PM
got it
Mar 1, 2021, 8:20 PM
but at least this gets the content partially on there
Mar 1, 2021, 8:20 PM
yeah, the use case i have right now is only a small blog with about ~100 posts
Mar 1, 2021, 8:20 PM
so not too terrible
Mar 1, 2021, 8:20 PM
if it’s only blog posts, then i think the wordpress REST API would be helpful too
Mar 1, 2021, 8:21 PM
along the same path? just query into sanity to create mutation?
Mar 1, 2021, 8:22 PM
yeah for your use case, i would go with the rest API because i hate plugins lol
Mar 1, 2021, 8:23 PM
haha… same!
Mar 1, 2021, 8:23 PM
other than ACF
Mar 1, 2021, 8:23 PM
ACF is the Sanity of WordPress
Mar 1, 2021, 8:23 PM
agree!
Mar 1, 2021, 8:24 PM
do you have any code samples you could share of your mutations? I honestly haven’t worked with them yet
Mar 1, 2021, 8:24 PM
i don’t atm but it would go something like this:

import SanitySchema from '@sanity/schema';
import blockTools from '@sanity/block-tools';
import Sanity from '@sanity/client';
import { JSDOM } from 'jsdom';

const contentType = SanitySchema.compile({
    name: 'default',
    types: [
        {
            name: 'blocks',
            type: 'array',
            of: [{ type: 'block' }],
        },
    ],
}).get('blocks');

const htmlToBlocks = (html: string) =&gt; {
    return blockTools.htmlToBlocks(html, contentType, {
        parseHtml: (html) =&gt; new JSDOM(html).window.document,
    });
};

const sanity = Sanity({/* init sanity client */});

async function main() {
  const allPosts = await getAllWordPressPostsViaTheRestApi();

  const t = sanity.transaction();

  for (const post of allPosts) {
    t.createOrReplace({
      _id: post.id.toString(),
      content: htmlToBlocks(post.content.rendered),
    });
  }

  await t.commit();
}

main().catch(e =&gt; {
  console.error(e);
  process.exit(1);
});
Mar 1, 2021, 8:30 PM
i haven’t tested the above but i think it gives the idea
Mar 1, 2021, 8:35 PM
awesome. thanks
Mar 1, 2021, 8:35 PM
i’ll definitely check it out
Mar 1, 2021, 8:35 PM
Apologies if this is old hat but
user Y
’s demo, while it hasn't been updated in some time, may be helpful!
https://github.com/kmelve/wordpress-to-sanity
Mar 10, 2021, 12:42 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Is there a way to write a groq query that checks if a boolean is true, and if so, returns an array of referenced documents?...Feb 1, 2021
Hi all! Does anyone have problem on deoplloying on Vercel (Using Next. js as a frontend)? I have two test projects, andonce...Jan 25, 2021
Hi, I'm trying to make a simple blog using Sanity and I'm stuck on post retrieval on my index page. I'm currently writing...Jan 1, 2021
Handling dynamic meta titles and descriptions in SanityFeb 25, 2021
Hey all - what’s the quickest way to batch delete all documents of a certain type? It looks like the `sanity` cli tool allows...Jan 29, 2021
How to turn PortableText into plain text in Javascript?Dec 7, 2020
Best way to convert HTML to a PortableText object?Dec 3, 2020
Deploying Next JS on VercelJan 20, 2021
Best Headless Shopify TemplatesFeb 1, 2021
Rendering nested block contentJan 18, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.