It looks like if you are on a paid plan and/or are over quota on resources such as non-admin users, documents, datasets, or assets, you would still incur fees even if the API request count and bandwidth are zero.

You will need to bring down the usage of these resources in line with requirements of the Free plan quota to avoid being billed.

