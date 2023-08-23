Trouble passing data from other fields into a custom component in Studio.

😞

// lib/sanity/schemas/SendEmail.jsx import { toHTML } from '@portabletext/to-html'; import React from 'react'; import { useFormValue } from 'sanity'; const components = { types: { image: ({ value }) => { if (value && value.asset && value.asset._ref) { return `<img src="${value.asset._ref}" />`; } else { return ''; } }, embed: ({ value }) => { if (value && value.url) { return `<iframe src="${value.url}" />`; } else { return ''; } } } }; export default function SendEmail(props) { const form = useFormValue([]); const [title] = useFormValue(['title']); const [body] = useFormValue(['body']); const [section] = useFormValue(['section']); const [subTitle] = useFormValue(['excerpt']); const bodyHtml = toHTML(body, { components }); const authorName = 'Author Name'; const authorSlug = 'author-slug'; const authorImageUrl = 'author-image'; const handleSendEmail = async () => { // Prepare the request body const requestBody = { title: title[0], subTitle: subTitle[0], section: section[0] }; try { const response = await fetch('/api/send-email', { method: 'POST', headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json' }, body: JSON.stringify(requestBody) }); if (response.ok) { setEmailSent(true); } else { console.error('Email sending failed'); } } catch (error) { console.error('An error occurred:', error); } }; return ( <div className="space-y-2 border p-4"> <h2 className="text-xl font-bold">Send Email</h2> <div className="flex flex-col space-y-2"> <button onClick={handleSendEmail}>Send Email</button> </div> </div> ); }

// app/api/send-email/route.ts import { render } from '@react-email/render'; import NewsletterEmail, { NewsletterEmailProps } from 'emails/newsletter'; import { NextApiRequest, NextApiResponse } from 'next'; import { Client } from 'postmark'; const postmarkClient = new Client(process.env.POSTMARK_API_KEY || ''); export async function sendEmailHandler( req: NextApiRequest, res: NextApiResponse ) { if (req.method === 'POST') { try { const { title, subTitle, section } = req.body as NewsletterEmailProps; console.log('Received request to send email:', { title, subTitle, section }); const emailHtml = render( NewsletterEmail({ title, subTitle, section }) ); console.log('Generated email HTML:', emailHtml); const response = await postmarkClient.sendEmail({ From: '<mailto:newsletter@redacted-domain.us|newsletter@redacted-domain.us>', To: '<mailto:reader@redacted-domain.us|reader@redacted-domain.us>', Subject: 'Newsletter', HtmlBody: emailHtml }); console.log('Email sent successfully:', response); if (response.ErrorCode) { console.error('Error sending email:', response.Message); return res.status(500).json({ error: 'Failed to send email' }); } return res.status(200).json({ message: 'Email sent!' }); } catch (error) { console.error('Error sending email:', error); return res.status(500).json({ error: 'Failed to send email' }); } } else { return res.status(405).json({ error: 'Method not allowed' }); } } export { sendEmailHandler as POST };

I’m having a hell of a time passing values from useFormValue to an api route. I have a component that I am loading into my post editor that is hitting the endpoint and firing off the email but I can’t seem to get any of the values through. I have undefined values across the board it seems, except when logging the values I do in fact seem them in the console. They are there, but they are not there. I can print them out in the component for example, but they are not really there.and then in the route.ts