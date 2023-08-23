Skip to content
Trouble passing data from other fields into a custom component in Studio.

Last updated: Aug 23, 2023
I’ve got a custom component loaded into Studio. It belongs to a post schema. I’m have trouble figuring out how to pass data from the other fields into it. For example I might want to utilize the values of title, except, and body, in it. It’s essentially a hidden form from which I’m going to build a json structure to fire off to the outside world.
Aug 19, 2023, 2:10 AM
There is a helper function called 
useFormValue()

import {useFormValue} from 'sanity'
const form = useFormValue([])
Aug 19, 2023, 2:13 AM
omg I should have asked you three hours ago lol. Thank you! haha I was exploring all the wrong rabbit holes.
Aug 19, 2023, 2:17 AM
I really appreciate it.
Aug 19, 2023, 2:17 AM
Only three hours? That's not bad. I've been spending 300 hours with 
preview-kit
😉
Aug 19, 2023, 2:17 AM
haha
Aug 19, 2023, 2:17 AM
I’m having a hell of a time passing values from useFormValue to an api route. I have a component that is hitting the endpoint and firing off the email but I can’t seem to get any of the values through. I have undefined values across the board it seems, except when logging the values I do in fact seem them in the console.
Aug 23, 2023, 12:09 AM
I’m having a hell of a time passing values from useFormValue to an api route. I have a component that I am loading into my post editor that is hitting the endpoint and firing off the email but I can’t seem to get any of the values through. I have undefined values across the board it seems, except when logging the values I do in fact seem them in the console. They are there, but they are not there. I can print them out in the component for example, but they are not really there. 😞


// lib/sanity/schemas/SendEmail.jsx
import { toHTML } from '@portabletext/to-html';
import React from 'react';
import { useFormValue } from 'sanity';

const components = {
  types: {
    image: ({ value }) =&gt; {
      if (value &amp;&amp; value.asset &amp;&amp; value.asset._ref) {
        return `&lt;img src="${value.asset._ref}" /&gt;`;
      } else {
        return '';
      }
    },
    embed: ({ value }) =&gt; {
      if (value &amp;&amp; value.url) {
        return `&lt;iframe src="${value.url}" /&gt;`;
      } else {
        return '';
      }
    }
  }
};

export default function SendEmail(props) {
  const form = useFormValue([]);
  const [title] = useFormValue(['title']);
  const [body] = useFormValue(['body']);
  const [section] = useFormValue(['section']);
  const [subTitle] = useFormValue(['excerpt']);
  const bodyHtml = toHTML(body, { components });

  const authorName = 'Author Name';
  const authorSlug = 'author-slug';
  const authorImageUrl = 'author-image';

  const handleSendEmail = async () =&gt; {
    // Prepare the request body
    const requestBody = {
      title: title[0],
      subTitle: subTitle[0],
      section: section[0]
    };

    try {
      const response = await fetch('/api/send-email', {
        method: 'POST',
        headers: {
          'Content-Type': 'application/json'
        },
        body: JSON.stringify(requestBody)
      });

      if (response.ok) {
        setEmailSent(true);
      } else {
        console.error('Email sending failed');
      }
    } catch (error) {
      console.error('An error occurred:', error);
    }
  };

  return (
    &lt;div className="space-y-2 border p-4"&gt;
      &lt;h2 className="text-xl font-bold"&gt;Send Email&lt;/h2&gt;
      &lt;div className="flex flex-col space-y-2"&gt;
        &lt;button onClick={handleSendEmail}&gt;Send Email&lt;/button&gt;
      &lt;/div&gt;
    &lt;/div&gt;
  );
}
and then in the route.ts


// app/api/send-email/route.ts

import { render } from '@react-email/render';
import NewsletterEmail, { NewsletterEmailProps } from 'emails/newsletter';
import { NextApiRequest, NextApiResponse } from 'next';
import { Client } from 'postmark';

const postmarkClient = new Client(process.env.POSTMARK_API_KEY || '');

export async function sendEmailHandler(
  req: NextApiRequest,
  res: NextApiResponse
) {
  if (req.method === 'POST') {
    try {
      const { title, subTitle, section } = req.body as NewsletterEmailProps;

      console.log('Received request to send email:', {
        title,
        subTitle,
        section
      });

      const emailHtml = render(
        NewsletterEmail({
          title,
          subTitle,
          section
        })
      );

      console.log('Generated email HTML:', emailHtml);

      const response = await postmarkClient.sendEmail({
        From: '<mailto:newsletter@redacted-domain.us|newsletter@redacted-domain.us>',
        To: '<mailto:reader@redacted-domain.us|reader@redacted-domain.us>',
        Subject: 'Newsletter',
        HtmlBody: emailHtml
      });

      console.log('Email sent successfully:', response);

      if (response.ErrorCode) {
        console.error('Error sending email:', response.Message);
        return res.status(500).json({ error: 'Failed to send email' });
      }

      return res.status(200).json({ message: 'Email sent!' });
    } catch (error) {
      console.error('Error sending email:', error);
      return res.status(500).json({ error: 'Failed to send email' });
    }
  } else {
    return res.status(405).json({ error: 'Method not allowed' });
  }
}

export { sendEmailHandler as POST };
Aug 23, 2023, 12:12 AM

