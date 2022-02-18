/* latin-ext */ @font-face { font-family: 'Roboto'; font-style: normal; font-weight: 100; font-display: swap; src: url(<https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/roboto/v29/KFOkCnqEu92Fr1MmgVxGIzIXKMnyrYk.woff2>) format('woff2'); unicode-range: U+0100-024F, U+0259, U+1E00-1EFF, U+2020, U+20A0-20AB, U+20AD-20CF, U+2113, U+2C60-2C7F, U+A720-A7FF; } /* latin */ @font-face { font-family: 'Roboto'; font-style: normal; font-weight: 100; font-display: swap; src: url(<https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/roboto/v29/KFOkCnqEu92Fr1MmgVxIIzIXKMny.woff2>) format('woff2'); unicode-range: U+0000-00FF, U+0131, U+0152-0153, U+02BB-02BC, U+02C6, U+02DA, U+02DC, U+2000-206F, U+2074, U+20AC, U+2122, U+2191, U+2193, U+2212, U+2215, U+FEFF, U+FFFD; }

I admit that I often cheat and use google’s imported format as a working example personally. Perhaps try woff2 format with your local font and or swap in a different font file locally to see if it renders. Alternatively, try testing with a public google font to try to isolate the issue to either a stylesheet configuration or font-file problem or a build problem.Here is a clip from google’s roboto import sheet: