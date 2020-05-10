Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Trouble with GROQ and querying a specific field in a schema.

6 replies
Last updated: May 10, 2020
Hey all 👋 ,

Having a bit of trouble with GROQ. Normally I use GraphQL with Gatsby but trying to avoid installing a graphql client in a non-gatsby project I'm working in but I can't seem to figure out how to grok it (pun intended).
I have a basic schema that looks like this:


export default {
  name: "landingPage",
  title: "/landing",
  type: "document",
  fields: [
    {
      name: "hero",
      title: "Landing Page Hero",
      type: "landingHero",
      options: { collapsible: true },
    },
  ],
  preview: {
    select: {
      title: "hero",
      subtitle: "heading",
    },
    prepare(selection) {
      const { subtitle } = selection
      return {
        title: "Hero Section",
        subtitle: subtitle,
      }
    },
  },
}

I've tried:

*[_type=="landingPage"] {
	_id,
  landingHero-&gt;
}

*[_type=="landingPage"] {
	_id,
  landingHero-&gt;{heading}
}

*[_type=="landingPage"] {
	_id,
  hero-&gt;
}
May 9, 2020, 11:38 PM
What is the schema definition for the 
landingHero
type?
May 10, 2020, 1:57 AM
Given the 
collapsible
option I would assume that it's an object that somewhere within it holds a reference, maybe? Or maybe it's not a reference in the first place?

*[_type == "landingPage"][] {
  _id,
  hero
}
Should give you the content of that field. If the content of hero is 
{_ref: 'someDocId'}
, then the last query you tried should be correct.
I suspect however that it's either just an inline object (in which case just doing the query I mentioned above should give you everything within the 
hero
field), or there is a nested reference field within it, like:
{
  _id: 'someId',
  hero: {
    _type: 'landingHero',
    target: {
      _ref: 'someDocumentId'
    }
  }
}
In which case the query would be

*[_type == "landingPage"][] {
  _id,
  hero {
    target-&gt;
  }
}
If there are other non-reference fields within the 
landingHero
, you can add 
...
to fetch "all fields", then expand any references, like:

*[_type == "landingPage"][] {
  _id,
  hero {
    ...,
    target-&gt;
  }
}
May 10, 2020, 2:02 AM
That was very helpful
user Z
May 10, 2020, 3:02 AM
it wasn't a reference correct
May 10, 2020, 3:02 AM
it works thanks to your examples, thank you very much
May 10, 2020, 3:02 AM
and good to know about the '...'
May 10, 2020, 3:02 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Is there a way to write a groq query that checks if a boolean is true, and if so, returns an array of referenced documents?...Feb 1, 2021
Hi all! Does anyone have problem on deoplloying on Vercel (Using Next. js as a frontend)? I have two test projects, andonce...Jan 25, 2021
Hi, I'm trying to make a simple blog using Sanity and I'm stuck on post retrieval on my index page. I'm currently writing...Jan 1, 2021
Handling dynamic meta titles and descriptions in SanityFeb 25, 2021
Hey all - what’s the quickest way to batch delete all documents of a certain type? It looks like the `sanity` cli tool allows...Jan 29, 2021
How to turn PortableText into plain text in Javascript?Dec 7, 2020
Best way to convert HTML to a PortableText object?Dec 3, 2020
Best Headless Shopify TemplatesFeb 1, 2021
Rendering nested block contentJan 18, 2021
In the tutorial, there is samples of what the API returns as JSON. Is there a way to view these ?Jan 11, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.