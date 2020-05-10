Trouble with GROQ and querying a specific field in a schema.

collapsible

*[_type == "landingPage"][] { _id, hero }

{_ref: 'someDocId'}

hero

{ _id: 'someId', hero: { _type: 'landingHero', target: { _ref: 'someDocumentId' } } }

*[_type == "landingPage"][] { _id, hero { target-> } }

landingHero

...

*[_type == "landingPage"][] { _id, hero { ..., target-> } }

Given theoption I would assume that it's an object that somewhere within it holds a reference, maybe? Or maybe it's not a reference in the first place?Should give you the content of that field. If the content of hero is, then the last query you tried should be correct.I suspect however that it's either just an inline object (in which case just doing the query I mentioned above should give you everything within thefield), or there is a nested reference field within it, like:In which case the query would beIf there are other non-reference fields within the, you can addto fetch "all fields", then expand any references, like: