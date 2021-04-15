Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Trouble with GROQ API and query not working in new version

4 replies
Last updated: Apr 15, 2021
Hi everyone! I seem to be having trouble with the new GROQ api. I've got an old query that doesn't seem to be working at all in the new version and I cant seem to figure out how to fix it. Essentially I have an array of a mix of references and objects. Previously I was able to run the following query to follow the reference for specific types and get containing information. Is there any equivalent for this in the new api (2021-03-25+).

menuItems[]{
  _type == "menuPage" =&gt; ^-&gt;{
    ...,
  },
}
Schema is here as well to show the structure!


fields: [
    {
      name: "menuItems",
      title: "Menu Items",
      type: "array",
      of: [
        {
          title: "Menu Page",
          name: "menuPage",
          icon: MenuPageIcon,
          type: "reference",
          to: [{ type: "menuPage" }],
        },
        {
          title: "Internal Link",
          icon: InternalLinkIcon,
          type: "internalLink",
        },
        {
          title: "External Link",
          icon: ExternalLinkIcon,
          type: "externalLink",
        },
      ],
      validation: (Rule) =&gt; Rule.unique(),
    },
  ],
Apr 15, 2021, 6:47 AM
The reason it worked before, I believe, was due to a bug with the parent hat operator 
^
 which wouldn't always select the upper scope. I believe you can get it to work if you change your query to using the "this" operator: 
@


menuItems[]{
  _type == "menuPage" =&gt; @-&gt;{
    ...,
  },
}
Read more here:
https://www.sanity.io/changelog?platforms=GROQ#618800c971b3
Apr 15, 2021, 6:59 AM
🙌 That worked perfectly thanks
user Y
! I was just reading through the patch notes and noticed that bug fix but had no idea the 
@
operator existed!
Apr 15, 2021, 7:02 AM
🙌 That worked perfectly thanks
user Y
! I was just reading through the patch notes and noticed that bug fix but had no idea the 
@
operator existed!
Apr 15, 2021, 7:02 AM
The reason it worked before, I believe, was due to a bug with the parent hat operator 
^
 which wouldn't always select the upper scope. I believe you can get it to work if you change your query to using the "this" operator: 
@


menuItems[]{
  _type == "menuPage" =&gt; @-&gt;{
    ...,
  },
}
Read more here:
https://www.sanity.io/changelog?platforms=GROQ#618800c971b3
Apr 15, 2021, 6:59 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Is there a way to write a groq query that checks if a boolean is true, and if so, returns an array of referenced documents?...Feb 1, 2021
Hi all! Does anyone have problem on deoplloying on Vercel (Using Next. js as a frontend)? I have two test projects, andonce...Jan 25, 2021
Hi, I'm trying to make a simple blog using Sanity and I'm stuck on post retrieval on my index page. I'm currently writing...Jan 1, 2021
Handling dynamic meta titles and descriptions in SanityFeb 25, 2021
Hey all - what’s the quickest way to batch delete all documents of a certain type? It looks like the `sanity` cli tool allows...Jan 29, 2021
How to turn PortableText into plain text in Javascript?Dec 7, 2020
Best way to convert HTML to a PortableText object?Dec 3, 2020
Best Headless Shopify TemplatesFeb 1, 2021
Rendering nested block contentJan 18, 2021
In the tutorial, there is samples of what the API returns as JSON. Is there a way to view these ?Jan 11, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.