Trouble with GROQ API and query not working in new version

menuItems[]{ _type == "menuPage" => ^->{ ..., }, }

fields: [ { name: "menuItems", title: "Menu Items", type: "array", of: [ { title: "Menu Page", name: "menuPage", icon: MenuPageIcon, type: "reference", to: [{ type: "menuPage" }], }, { title: "Internal Link", icon: InternalLinkIcon, type: "internalLink", }, { title: "External Link", icon: ExternalLinkIcon, type: "externalLink", }, ], validation: (Rule) => Rule.unique(), }, ],

Hi everyone! I seem to be having trouble with the new GROQ api. I've got an old query that doesn't seem to be working at all in the new version and I cant seem to figure out how to fix it. Essentially I have an array of a mix of references and objects. Previously I was able to run the following query to follow the reference for specific types and get containing information. Is there any equivalent for this in the new api (2021-03-25+).Schema is here as well to show the structure!