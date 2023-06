const showQuery = `*[_type == "show" && slug == "${this.slug}"][0]{field1, field2, ...}`; sanity.client.listen(showQuery);

const showQuery = `*[_type == "show" && slug == $slug][0]{field1, field2, ...}`; const showParams = { slug: `${this.slug}` }; sanity.client.listen(showQuery, showParams);

Using the Sanity JS client.listen method, we’re trying to listen to changes on a single document but are receiving any changed document, not just the intended target with matched field as specified in the GROQ filter.We’ve tried signatures both with a without the “params” parameter, but are getting the same issue with both of the following query setups that attempt to listen only to the ‘show’ with matching ‘slug’ field:Query only:Query and params:Both approaches fire updates with any changed document.Can anyone help with tips/direction on how to restrict listener updates to a single intended record? Thanks!