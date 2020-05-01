Skip to content
Last updated: May 1, 2020
Heya, I’m trying to make my first site using sanity. I want to use Eleventy as my frontend but I’m having trouble querying the content from my database. Are there any specific guides for eleventy and sanity?
Apr 30, 2020, 12:21 PM
Hi User, welcome! 👋 And cool choice with Eleventy (we recently opened an 11ty channel in case you want to join). There’s an Eleventy + Sanity blog boilerplate example over here: https://github.com/kmelve/eleventy-sanity-blog-boilerplate
Are you getting any specific errors when querying content?
Apr 30, 2020, 12:25 PM
Apr 30, 2020, 12:29 PM
Thanks! I haven’t had a look at the boilerplate one so I’ll check it out
Apr 30, 2020, 12:31 PM
the error I’m getting is this one 
"Unable to parse entire expression"
Apr 30, 2020, 12:31 PM
Do you have any repo you can share (in DM if you prefer)? Or specific code causing that error if it’s clear where it comes from?
Apr 30, 2020, 12:33 PM
Apr 30, 2020, 12:42 PM
Thanks User! Did it originally work when you made the initial commit? You used Sanity’s 11ty starter for this, correct (the one User shared)?
Apr 30, 2020, 12:45 PM
No I started with a clean sanity, structured the database and then was beginning to figure out how to get the data to eleventy which is where I got stuck. But I did have a look at the one that User shared to try and help me
Apr 30, 2020, 12:47 PM
In 
newsItems.js
, an orphan bracket 
}
seems to have sneaked in:
const projection = groq `{
  _id,
  publishedAt,
  title,
  body
  }
}`
Should be:

const projection = groq `{
  _id,
  publishedAt,
  title,
  body
}`
Apr 30, 2020, 1:18 PM
ahhh sneaky! Thanks, I’ll check it
Apr 30, 2020, 1:33 PM
Hey, sorry to keep bothering you. The bracket was indeed the problem but now I’m having trouble previewing the rendered html content in eleventy. When I run 
npx @11ty/eleventy --serve
I get an error about the directory for home.njk not existing and when I go to the localhost:8080 it only says 
Cannot GET /
Do you have any ideas whats causing this?
May 1, 2020, 8:12 AM
I switched to using the boilerplate that User sent above but adjusted everything for my site
May 1, 2020, 8:13 AM
Does your web root have an 
index.njk
file including 
layout: layouts/home.njk
and is there a 
home.njk
file in your 
_includes/layouts/
folder? Do you have an updated repo to share by any chance? 🙂
May 1, 2020, 9:05 AM
Also, do you have this section in the return statement of your 
.eleventy.js
file?
dir: {
      input: ".",
      includes: "_includes",
      data: "_data",
      output: "_site"
    }
May 1, 2020, 9:06 AM
yes to all of the above!
May 1, 2020, 9:07 AM
May 1, 2020, 9:07 AM
I’ve tried deploying it to netlify but thats also having issues too
May 1, 2020, 9:07 AM
The latter would make sense as it might be lacking some Netlify-specific config. It seems to be set up for Vercel (previously known as Zeit Now) - see the 
now.json
file for example (although it has instructions for Netlify in the readme). I’ll be able to have a look at the repo in around an hour if that’s OK.
May 1, 2020, 9:09 AM
yeah thats great, thanks for your help!
May 1, 2020, 9:10 AM
What’s the error you’re getting on Netlify?
May 1, 2020, 9:12 AM
its managing the deploy alright but then when I open the studio page sanity stays on the loading screen until it says that there might be a problem with the internet connection
May 1, 2020, 9:15 AM
When I run eleventy from inside the web folder then it works, but from the root it doesn’t
May 1, 2020, 9:21 AM
Hi again User, just had some time to go through the repo. Have you tried something like this in your 
newsItemsList.njk
file?
&lt;ol reversed class="newsitemslist" style="counter-reset: start-from {{ newsitemslist.length + 1 }}"&gt;
{% for newsItem in newsitemslist | reverse %}
  {% set currentNewsItem = newsItem.data.newsItem %}
  &lt;li class="newsitemslist-item{% if newsItem.url == url %} newsitemslist-item-active{% endif %}"&gt;
    &lt;a href="{{ newsItem.url | url }}" class="newsitemslist-link"&gt;{% if currentNewsItem.title %}{{ currentNewsItem.title }}{% else %}&lt;code&gt;{{ newsItem.url }}&lt;/code&gt;{% endif %}&lt;/a&gt;
    &lt;time class="newsitemslist-date" date="{{ currentNewsItem.publishedAt }}"&gt;{{ currentNewsItem.publishedAt|readableDate }}&lt;/time&gt;
  &lt;/li&gt;
{% endfor %}
&lt;/ol&gt;
May 1, 2020, 3:58 PM
ah I can’t believe I missed that I hadn’t changed ‘post’ to ‘newsItem’
May 1, 2020, 4:02 PM
thank you, it worked perfectly
May 1, 2020, 4:02 PM
Awesome! 🙂
May 1, 2020, 4:04 PM

