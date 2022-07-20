Troubleshooting dropdown fields in Sanity Studio using a script

Hello all 🙂 I’m in the process of writing content to Sanity Studio using a script to create new documents. So far I have been able to adjust the shape of my data as necessary, and write new documents successfully. That is except for two fields I have which, in my Sanity Studio, are displayed as a dropdown layout choice of two options each. Even though my field names match, and the data appears to be there when I inspect a particular document, it is not visible in the UI and my dropdown remains blank, instead of displaying the data I have written.

Has anyone had any experience with this?

I’m wondering how to get my data appearing in that dropdown field correctly in the studio.

