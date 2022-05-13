description

description[] { <more stuff here> }

description[] { ..., <more stuff here> }

=>

description[] { ..., _type == "image" => { <more stuff here> } }

image

description[] { ..., _type == "image" => { "image": asset->url } }

So instead of just queryinglike you did, we make that a bit more specific.The brackets here mean we’re going to loop over its content.The dots here mean “query everything”, which is what your version does so far (still no references):The rocket () is a condition. Here we say “do that bit when the block type is `image`”:Finally, we resolve the asset reference to find the URL and assign it to anproperty: