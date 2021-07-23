@sanity/block-tools

portableText

// script/blog-migration.js import mySchema from "../../schemas/schema"; const article = { contentHtml: "<p>test</p>" } const blockContentType = defaultSchema.get("portableText"); const blocks = blockTools.htmlToBlocks( article.contentHtml, blockContentType );

/Users/tolgapaksoy/Projects/sanity-project-1/studio/node_modules/@sanity/bifur-client/dist/cjs/index.js:97 : id, operators_2.shareReplay({ refCount: true }), operators_2.takeUntil(rxjs_1.fromEvent(window, 'beforeunload')))); ^ ReferenceError: window is not defined at fromUrl (/Users/tolgapaksoy/Projects/sanity-project-1/studio/node_modules/@sanity/bifur-client/dist/cjs/index.js:97:99) at fromSanityClient (/Users/tolgapaksoy/Projects/sanity-project-1/studio/node_modules/@sanity/bifur-client/dist/cjs/index.js:102:12) at Object.<anonymous> (/Users/tolgapaksoy/Projects/sanity-project-1/studio/node_modules/@sanity/base/lib/client/bifur.js:95:47) at Module._compile (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1068:30) at Module._compile (/Users/tolgapaksoy/Projects/sanity-project-1/studio/node_modules/pirates/lib/index.js:99:24) at Module._extensions..js (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1097:10) at Object.newLoader [as .js] (/Users/tolgapaksoy/Projects/sanity-project-1/studio/node_modules/pirates/lib/index.js:104:7) at Module.load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:933:32) at Function.Module._load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:774:14) at Module.require (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:957:19)

Hi all, I’m new to sanity. Trying to import some existing blog content (in HTML) into sanity using. I have found a great blog post about how you can use the CLI for this. I’m trying to reference thetype to convert my HTML to in my script. But I just cannot figure out what’s going wrong when running the tooling. Just this simple script:Fails with the following error when running `npx sanity exec script/blog-migration.js`:How do I reference my existing schema, without running into this issue of some part of Sanity requiring “window” to be set?