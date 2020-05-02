Troubleshooting reference fields in a Next.js Landing page template

{features && ( <ul> Posted in {features.map(feature => <li key={feature}>{feature.title}{feature.key}</li>)} </ul> )}

if (slug && slug === '/') { return client .fetch( groq` *[_id == "global-config"][0]{ frontpage -> {...,content[] {...,}, features } } ` ) .then(res => ({...res.frontpage, slug})) }

I'm working off the Next.js Landing page template. I've created a new document called Features. I want to be able to reference the features and insert them into a Page. I have the studio set up correctly so I can add the Features within the page. When I have two features in there, I can get 2 empty divs to show up on my front end so it seems like it's finding the referenced documents, but I'm missing data for the titles etc.I'm returningBut I think I can't get the groq query right. For that I have:I can't seem to pass the title or any of the features fields to it.