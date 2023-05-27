Understanding the differences between Groq and GraphQL in Sanity.io

Hi again, (Removed Name), and it's a reasonable question to ask.I haven't been able to find anything that does this directly. There was a GitHub conversation some time ago which suggested an undocumented feature to get GraphQL SDL or JSON from a dataset, but that seems not to have gone forward, as when I attempted it, the link asked for a feature not existing now on the dataset, and the api didn't appear to have the feature.I think the solution I suggested, using Vision on your deployed GraphQL API, is the way to get such a visualizaion of schema/s, also with auto-lookup of data names by filling in part of a query -- if such abilities seem useful.Of a practical mind, them, don't tool abilities tend to show up where there's need for them? Sanity has very many useful tools, and given introspection in Groq views isn't among them, perhaps one should consider how needful it is in practice.One of Sanity's great advantages, if it isn't indeed the central one, is componentized data. This means each individual schema is simple enough, especially on the side of easily seeing its data names.And in Groq, you don't have the GraphQL challenges with discovering layers of internally made-up querying labels, or ways nodes need to be accessed for different purposes, or etc., which are the real problems introspected documentation tries to answer.In Groq, you just write what you need, maybe with a few array or dereferencing indications, and you have what you wanted, with Vision letting you see how to work out and verify any details.So, I said 'practical', and I guess that's what this is, no? And a definite smile, then.(Removed Name), from your questions, I'd like to think you and your team will enjoy Sanity. It's as good as software gets, experience might say, and has a very definite sense of being solidly well engineered.This new announcement, with interesting short video, might hint at just how far they intend to take it...(Removed Name)