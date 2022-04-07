Hi User - it depends entirely on how your front end is built. For example, it might be built in such a way that whenever a user visits the page, the page goes to fetch the latest data from Sanity. In that case, it would update as soon as a user refreshes the page. Or, even more speedy, it might be built to subscribe to changes in Sanity so that it updates automatically without a page reload --- that would be one extreme that would prioritize fresh data (and be potentially very expensive in terms of API requests).

On the other extreme is where it is set up to rebuild the site statically whenever it is told to - either by a deploy button in your studio and/or some other means (like pushing code to a repo, or clicking something like "deploy" or "build" in Vercel somewhere). In that case, the front end only ever goes to fetch data from Sanity and update itself when it is "told" to by someone with access to the studio and/or Vercel and/or code repo. The benefit of that scenario is your pages are pre-built and thus load very fast, and you are not paying for API calls every time someone lands on a page. You can even set things up so some parts of your site are dynamic and others are statically built --- so basically it all just depends! What is your front end built with?

