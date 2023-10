Hi User. This approach might get more complicated as you consider other parts of the picture, such as changes made outside of the studio (e.g., using the mutations API) that will not adhere to validation or document actions in the studio. If I might make a suggestion, I wonder if you might consider a different way of setting the active document, which is to have a singleton (e.g., a settings page) with a reference to a document. That document is the one considered “active” for this purpose, and when someone wants to change it they do so on that settings page (without worrying about conflicts, unsetting first, etc.). This would also permit changes to be made via the CLI or API.If you want to stick with your current boolean approach, one method might be using validation (check if any other documents have the boolean set to true, and prevent publication if so). Another might be document actions , where you could unset the field in the other document when you publish this one.