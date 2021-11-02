export default { name:"myschema", type:"document", title:"My Schema", description:"MySchema", fields:[ { name:"active", title:"Active", type:"boolean" }, { name:"name", title:"Event Name", type:"string" } ] }

Hello Everyone! I have a question. How can i update a field value of another document when clic over a boolean type? I have the following schema:The idea is that only one document can have the active field as true without the editor having to manually unchecked the previous selected event.