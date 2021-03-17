Skip to content
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Updating object properties in an array on a document with the Sanity client

9 replies
Last updated: Mar 17, 2021
Is it possible to update the property of an object in an array on a document with the Sanity client? Previously I have done simple mutations, like so:
const promises = data.overview.cartContents.map(async (item, index) =&gt; {
  return await client.patch(item._id)
  .dec({stock: item.quantity})
  .commit()
});
but I need to do something like this:

const promises = data.overview.cartContents.map(async (item, index) =&gt; {
  return await client.patch(item._id)
  .dec({`variants[_key == \"${item.variant}\"].quantity`: item.quantity})
  .commit()
});
(which fails with a 
400
error…
Mar 16, 2021, 10:06 PM
What does the 400 error message say?
Mar 16, 2021, 11:11 PM
It’s variations of 
'The mutation(s) failed: Cannot increment "variants[].quantity" because it is not present'

I’m losing track of things I’ve tried, but it’s more my uncertainty for lack of an example in the Sanity docs for the Javascript client. I saw this with the HTTP API and wondered if something similar could be done, but think I’m fudging the syntax:


{ "set": "body[_type==\"cta\"].text": "Do the thing!" }

I need to decrement a value in an object in an array, e.g. in my array of 
productVariants
find the 
productVariant
with 
_key == item._key
and then decrement the 
stock
property 🙂
I wondered if it could be done something like:

`.dec({`variants[_key == ${item.variant}].quantity`: item.quantity})`

or


.dec({[variants[_key == \"${item.variant}\"].quantity]: item.quantity})

Thanks
user Z
🙂
Mar 16, 2021, 11:18 PM
Just trying some other ideas:

.dec({'variants.0.stock': item.quantity})

which yields:


The mutation(s) failed: Syntax error. (Illegal token "0."

or…


.dec({'variants[].stock': item.quantity})

which yields:


'The mutation(s) failed: Cannot increment "variants[].stock" because it is not present',

So I’m not even managing to adjust all array items, which would be disastrous in reality but a good start!

Is this just not possible with the Javascript client?
Mar 16, 2021, 11:44 PM
OK so this works!

.dec({'variants[0].stock': item.quantity})

Just need to test dynamically…
Mar 16, 2021, 11:47 PM
OK so if I try… `.dec({`variants[${item.variantIndex}].stock`: item.quantity})` I get an 
unexpected template string
error
Mar 16, 2021, 11:51 PM
It sounds like the item within the array either didnt exist, or maybe it didn't have a 
quantity
already?

.setIfMissing({
  [`variants[_key == \"${item.variant}\"].quantity`]: 0
})
.dec({
  [`variants[_key == \"${item.variant}\"].quantity`]: item.quantity
})
.commit()
Might work if the item exists but doesnt have a quantity
Mar 16, 2021, 11:53 PM
!!!!!! Thank you so much
user Z
I was literally just ham-fistedly working my way towards that one.
`[
variants[${item.variantIndex}].stock
]: item.quantity` is perfect.
This also works too:

`[
variants[_key == \"${item.variant}\"].stock
]: item.quantity`
Your edited example above also works great! –– but only with the square brackets around the template string for me

Combination of me being really dumb (it was 
stock
not 
quantity
but also not quite having the right syntax anyway – I’m not sure if I’m just generally lacking in essential JS knowledge here (probably :-)) but it seems like a confusing mish-mash of styles to me
Mar 17, 2021, 12:05 AM
Ah, yeah. The square brackets are always a bit confusing
Mar 17, 2021, 12:06 AM
Glad you got it working 🙂
Mar 17, 2021, 12:06 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.