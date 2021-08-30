Hello, 5th project on Sanity, loving the tool and the possibilities.

With the experience for the previous projects I now have a pretty good idea on how I like to setup my schemas and I’m trying to build a starter for our next projects.



Worked hard yersterday but didn’t manage to build what I want :

Is it possible to have a field which is an array when I’m building the content in the studio then “locking those array items” ultimately replacing in the studio the field with just the content of the array.



For instance I have my page document which has an array of modules that I can pick when creating the page then after I’m done setting it up, the user has a Home page with say Foo module (in that array), but just sees the home page which has a field foo module.



Sorry not native english speaker, hope what I’m aiming to do is understandable.

