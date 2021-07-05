Skip to content
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Using child title to generate slug in Sanity.io schema

10 replies
Last updated: Jul 5, 2021
Hey all, is it possible to use the slug source from a child (type of array)?
Jul 2, 2021, 3:58 PM
How do you mean, sorry I'm new to this? I'm just trying to get the slug to generate from the child title not parent.
Jul 2, 2021, 4:08 PM
Oh, sorry. I think I misread. So you want 
slug
for the object to generate from “Your First Visit?”
Jul 2, 2021, 4:12 PM
Yes, I;ve set the slug source to the child title in the js file but its pulling the source title from the parent.
Jul 2, 2021, 4:13 PM
Okay, I follow you. Thank you.
To accomplish this I think you’ll need to
return a function for source :

options: {
source: (doc) =&gt; {
return doc.child[0].title
}
}
Edit: The above isn’t quite right. It’ll base the slug on the first item in the array. You’ll want to access the second parameter of the source function. The underscore is convention for a parameter we don’t need.


options: {
  source: (_, { parent }) =&gt; {
    return parent.title
  }
}
Jul 2, 2021, 4:25 PM
Here’s a complete schema, in case the above isn’t clear:

export default {
  name: 'jeanmarc',
  title: 'Jean-Marc',
  type: 'document',
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'title',
      title: 'title',
      type: 'string',
    },
    {
      name: 'child',
      title: 'Child',
      type: 'array',
      of: [
        {
          name: 'obj',
          title: 'Obj',
          type: 'object',
          fields: [
            {
              name: 'title',
              title: 'title',
              type: 'string',
            },
            {
              name: 'slug',
              title: 'Slug',
              type: 'slug',
              options: {
                source: (doc) =&gt; {
                  return doc.child[0].title
                }
              }
            }
          ]
        }
      ]
    }
  ]
}
Jul 2, 2021, 4:32 PM
Thanks for that! Apprecaite it 🙂 Will give it a shot.
Jul 2, 2021, 6:12 PM
Thanks for the reply!Would this work if im referencing the child document ? like the below

parent.js

name: "childCard",
title: "Child Services",
type: "array",
of: [{ type: "servicesChild" }],
Jul 2, 2021, 6:16 PM
Yes, this should work even when using references. I’ve edited my previous post as the first code wasn’t quite right.

export default {
  name: 'jeanmarc',
  title: 'Jean-Marc',
  type: 'document',
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'title',
      title: 'title',
      type: 'string',
    },
    {
      name: 'childCard',
      title: 'Child Services',
      type: 'array',
      of: [{ type: 'servicesChild' }]
    }
  ]
}

export default {
  name: 'servicesChild',
  title: 'Child Services',
  type: 'document',
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'title',
      title: 'title',
      type: 'string',
    },
    {
      name: 'slug',
      title: 'Slug',
      type: 'slug',
      options: {
        source: (_, {parent}) =&gt; {
          return parent.title
        }
      }
    }
  ]
}
Jul 2, 2021, 6:43 PM
Thank you! I would love to learn more on this, is there any docuemntation on the methods we can pass?
Jul 3, 2021, 7:20 AM
I’m not aware of any docs other than what’s at https://www.sanity.io/docs/slug-type#source-9a89f442eaea , but if you pass in both arguments and then log the results, you can get some insight into what they enable.

options: {
  source: (doc, options) =&gt; {
    console.log('doc', doc);
    console.log('options', options);
  }
}
Jul 5, 2021, 3:02 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.