Using child title to generate slug in Sanity.io schema

options: {

source: (doc) => {

return doc.child[0].title

}

}

options: { source: (_, { parent }) => { return parent.title } }

Okay, I follow you. Thank you.To accomplish this I think you’ll need toEdit: The above isn’t quite right. It’ll base the slug on the first item in the array. You’ll want to access the second parameter of the source function. The underscore is convention for a parameter we don’t need.