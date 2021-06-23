Using Next Auth to Approve Sanity Comments in Next.js
Is Next Auth the right tool to be able to approve Sanity comments in Next.js on the front-end as a specific user? I would like to make it possible to approve or reject comments as the Sanity studio owner from the front-end side.
Jun 23, 2021, 6:27 AM
I think it would be easier to use
next-sanityand the
createCurrentUserHookto check if someone is logged into the project, and then you can set
withCredentials: truein the client to have it include the logged in cookie authentication.
Jun 23, 2021, 6:32 AM
Like so to get the current specific user if logged in, add a logged in cookie.
Where should the
withCredentials: truego inside the
SanityClient?
So, to check if user is logged in change the withCredentials to true with useEffect and check if user logged in and withCredentials are true correct?
import userStore from 'part:@sanity/base/user' import { useEffect, useState } from 'react' export function useCurrentUser() { const [user, setUser] = useState() useEffect(() => { userStore.currentUser.subscribe(e => setUser(e.user)) }, []) if (!user) { return {} } return user }
Jun 23, 2021, 6:35 AM
I don't think you can use
userStorein the Next app since that's a studio thing.
const config = { dataset: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_DATASET || 'production', projectId: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_PROJECT_ID, apiVersion: '2021-03-25', useCdn: process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production', } const authConfig = { ..., withCredentials: true, useCdn: false } const useCurrentUser = createCurrentUserHook(config)
const handleApprove = async commentId => { const result = await client.patch(commentId).set({approved: true}) return result } if (!useCurrentUser.id) { return null } return (<button onClick={handleApprove}>Approve</button>)
Jun 23, 2021, 6:43 AM
Not tested, but something like this
const config = { dataset: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_DATASET || 'production', projectId: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_PROJECT_ID, apiVersion: '2021-03-25', useCdn: process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production', } const authConfig = { ...config, withCredentials: true, useCdn: false } const useCurrentUser = createCurrentUserHook(config) export function ApproveButton(commentId) { const handleApprove = async commentId => { const result = await client.config(authConfig).patch(commentId).set({approved: true}) return result } if (!useCurrentUser.id) { return null } return (<button onClick={handleApprove}>Approve</button>) }
Jun 23, 2021, 6:45 AM
Jun 23, 2021, 6:45 AM
Jun 23, 2021, 8:54 AM
