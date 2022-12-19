Using Serverless plug-in for 11ty previews in Sanity

I've been investigating this myself. • You

can do 11ty previews using Serverless in Sanity. • The most basic version is to just load the serverless page in an iFrame.

• The iFrame can be reloaded manually (clunky); or every time Sanity autosaves new data (better but not great).

• You can't do as you type changes easily as your templates would need away of connecting to the API and updating themselves without a page reload.



