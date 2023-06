Using Serverless plug-in for 11ty previews in Sanity

/post-1/

I created a little 11ty demo here which does half of what you need. If you visityou get the prebuilt page, if you visityou get the serverless version of the page. The serverless version would update with the latest updates from the API and hence you get a (nearly) live preview. You can use https://www.sanity.io/plugins/iframe-pane to display it in your studio. ---Currently the data in this project is just stubbed out and not fetching from Sanity directly, but I assume you know how to write a GROQ query to fetch it.---You have to be careful to translate your GROQ query result in to the format that 11ty expects. For instance returning a list of post from Sanity would likely be in an Array. But for the serverless pagination to work, the posts need to be in an object.