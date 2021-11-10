Using the CLI for mutations in Sanity and resolving a permissions issue.
Last updated: Nov 10, 2021
C
Hi all. Just starting out playing with sanity, and I really like the Vision plugin so I have a nice UI for running queries. I know I can’t do mutations here … but is there an easy way to do them from the CLI command? Or do I have to make a small JS script using the client for each one?
Nov 10, 2021, 4:03 PM
R
Hey User! You can see some example of using the CLI for mutations here .
Nov 10, 2021, 6:58 PM
C
Thanks
user M… I was actually using the sample from here as a starting point, since I’m trying to subtract 60 days from a datetime field for all my documents (and I don’t think the
decmutation will work there?)
Nov 10, 2021, 7:03 PM
C
What I have:
import sanityClient from 'part:@sanity/base/client' const client = sanityClient.withConfig({ apiVersion: '2021-11-01', }) const fetchDocuments = () => client.fetch(`*[_type == 'deal']{_id, title, publishedDate}[0..1]`) const buildPatches = docs => { return docs.map(doc => { console.log(doc.title); const pubDate = new Date(doc.publishedDate); pubDate.setDate( pubDate.getDate() - 60 ); return { id: doc._id, patch: { set: { publishedDate: pubDate } } } }) } const createTransaction = patches => patches.reduce((tx, patch) => tx.patch(patch.id, patch.patch), client.transaction()) const commitTransaction = tx => tx.commit() const migrate = async () => { const documents = await fetchDocuments() const patches = buildPatches(documents) console.log( `Migrating batch:\n %s`, patches.map(patch => `${patch.id} => ${JSON.stringify(patch.patch)}`).join('\n') ) const transaction = createTransaction(patches) return await commitTransaction(transaction) } migrate().catch(err => { console.error(err) process.exit(1) })
Nov 10, 2021, 7:04 PM
R
Ah, from your question, I thought you were looking for an option besides the JS client.
Nov 10, 2021, 7:05 PM
C
I was … but that would only work for “non-dynamic” changes, I suppose, right? i.e. if I can define the change I want in a static string (as opposed to something like changing a value based on some other condition).
Nov 10, 2021, 7:06 PM
C
In any case, I think I’m just up against a permissions issue now. I started a thread here … if you have any ideas!
Nov 10, 2021, 7:07 PM
R
Yeah, exactly. If you need to use JS to compute something this is the way to go. I think you may want to use the date fns package to perform your subtraction here.
Nov 10, 2021, 7:08 PM
R
Re your permissions issue, can you DM me your project ID so that I can check your permissions on the backend?
Nov 10, 2021, 7:09 PM
