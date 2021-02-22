Rename a field across documents

This example shows how you may write a migration script that renames a field (for example, name to fullname ) on a specific document type ( author ).

This will migrate documents in batches of 100 and continue patching until no more documents are returned from the query.

This script can safely be run, even if documents are being concurrently modified by others. If a document gets modified in the time between fetch and the commit patch, this script will fail, but can safely be re-run multiple times until it eventually runs out of documents to migrate.

A few things to note:

This script will exit if any of the mutations fail due to a revision mismatch (which means the document was edited between fetch => update)

The query must eventually return an empty set, or else this script will continue indefinitely