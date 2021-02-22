Rename a field across documents

Knut Melvær
Migration script for renaming a field based on a GROQ query
/* eslint-disable no-console */
import client from 'part:@sanity/base/client'
const fetchDocuments = () =>
client.fetch(`*[_type == 'author' && defined(name)][0...100] {_id, _rev, name}`)
const buildPatches = docs =>
docs.map(doc => ({
id: doc._id,
patch: {
set: {fullname: doc.name},
unset: ['name'],
// this will cause the migration to fail if any of the documents has been
// modified since it was fetched.
ifRevisionID: doc._rev
}
}))
const createTransaction = patches =>
patches.reduce((tx, patch) => tx.patch(patch.id, patch.patch), client.transaction())
const commitTransaction = tx => tx.commit()
const migrateNextBatch = async () => {
const documents = await fetchDocuments()
const patches = buildPatches(documents)
if (patches.length === 0) {
console.log('No more documents to migrate!')
return null
}
console.log(
`Migrating batch:\n %s`,
patches.map(patch => `${patch.id} => ${JSON.stringify(patch.patch)}`).join('\n')
)
const transaction = createTransaction(patches)
await commitTransaction(transaction)
return migrateNextBatch()
}
migrateNextBatch().catch(err => {
console.error(err)
process.exit(1)
})
This example shows how you may write a migration script that renames a field (for example,
name to
fullname) on a specific document type (
author).
This will migrate documents in batches of 100 and continue patching until no more documents are returned from the query.
This script can safely be run, even if documents are being concurrently modified by others. If a document gets modified in the time between fetch and the commit patch, this script will fail, but can safely be re-run multiple times until it eventually runs out of documents to migrate.
A few things to note:
Run this script with the command
sanity exec migrations/renameField.js --with-user-token in a studio folder. It might be wise to export the dataset first since this changes data.
